Twinkle Khanna asks fans if they suffer from ‘foot in the mouth disease' like her, they say 'hum nahi sudhrege'

Twinkle Khanna never fails to amuse her fans with her social media posts. The actor-turned-writer has now asked her fans to share their embarrassing moments when they said something stupid without giving it a thought.

Twinkle shared a picture on Instagram in which she is seen measuring something with a measuring tape and claimed to have landed in trouble for not thinking before speaking.

She wrote, “They say measure twice and cut once. I do that when I am writing but oof I wish I could do it when I speak. In trouble again as usual…. Calling on all the members of the dreaded foot in the mouth disease to throw in their worst moments in the comments or if that’s too embarrassing then throw in a #FootInTheMouth.”

Many of Twinkle's fans did not mind suffering from the habit of not thinking before speaking. A fan commented, “It's better to suffer from this disease than being full of pretenses." Another said, “On your page…in a way it’s okay… we r linear people… head mouth heart in 1 line or is skewed better.” One person said, “Foot in the mouth at all times, as cannot be fake at all. Blunt but true.”

A fan even asked Twinkle to carry on with the habit, saying, "Hum nahin sudharenge (we won't change). We, who are afflicted by this "foot in the mouth" disease will not change. So don't worry, join the tribe." A comment also read, “You put out so aptly!!! Yes, I share the disease and the symptoms too…”

