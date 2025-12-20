LONDON, - David Walliams, a bestselling British children's ‍author, was dropped by HarperCollins UK on Friday after the Daily Telegraph reported the publisher had investigated claims he had harassed some of its junior female employees. UK children's author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations

A spokesperson for Walliams, who has sold more than 60 million books translated into 55 languages, told the BBC he strongly denied behaving inappropriately and that HarperCollins had never informed him of the allegations.

The Daily Telegraph, citing sources, ⁠said that, following the publisher's investigation, some junior ⁠staff were kept away from Walliams.

The newspaper reported that one of the women ⁠who had raised concerns about the 54-year-old had been given a five-figure payoff by HarperCollins and left the company.

HARPERCOLLINS DROPS WALLIAMS, AUTHOR TAKING LEGAL ‍ADVICE

"After careful ‌consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any ​new titles by David Walliams. The author is aware of this decision," the publisher said in a statement to the Daily Telegraph.

It added that it takes employee well-being "extremely seriously" and had a process in place to report and investigate concerns. It said it would not comment on internal matters to respect individuals' privacy.

A spokesperson for Walliams told the BBC that he had not been party to any investigation or been "given any opportunity to answer questions".

"David strongly ​denies that ⁠he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice," the spokesperson is reported by the BBC as saying.

His representatives ⁠did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Walliams found fame on British ‌television alongside creative partner Matt Lucas in the early 2000s with shows including the sketch comedy series "Little Britain" before launching a career as a children's author.

His bestsellers include ​his 2008 debut "The Boy in the Dress", "Billionaire Boy" and "Gangsta Granny".

For a decade, Walliams was also a judge on the television talent show competition "Britain's Got Talent". He left in ‍2022 after remarks he made on ‍the show ⁠were leaked, and he later apologised for making "disrespectful comments" about contestants during filming breaks.

HarperCollins UK, the British division of the global publisher owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, appointed Kate Elton as its chief executive in October after the departure of Charlie Redmayne.

