Aarya actor Ankur Bhatia: This show has given me great amount of visibility

Ankur Bhatia has been a part of the film industry for a quite some time now with films such as Haseena Parkar (2017) and Sarbjit (2016) to his credit. But his breakthrough as an actor came with web series Aarya, an Emmy nominated show.

Talking about opportunities that came is way after the series, which recently dropped its second season, he says, “It has gotten me a great amount of visibility because it was one of the most watched web series last year. As an actor I have always been honest and have put in all my genuine efforts in all my past films, but because Aarya was super successful, I got a chance to showcase my craft to a wider audience. I am truly grateful for it.”

Sequels are a tricky, especially when the first one was such a huge success, but Bhatia, who plays Sushmita Sen’s brother Sangram in the show, reveals he had no reservations about reprising the role. On the contrary, he was eagerly waiting for to be back on the set to shoot the second season.

“I was super confident about season 2. We had ample amount of discussions and workshops before going to shoot the second season and so everyone involved had a very clear vision of the direction we were heading into,” he adds.

Like every other actor, shooting amid the pandemic wasn’t easy for the 41-year-old either. Elaborating on the challenges faced by the team, Bhatia adds, “We had put in a lot of hard work and shooting season 2 during Covid-19, was a difficult ordeal. We shot in a bubble in Rajasthan, and had to take a break when Covid-19 second wave peaked then started again isolated in a resort in Mumbai.”

Asked what else has been keeping him busy, and the actor shares, “Work has been really keeping me on the run. I had been shooting a film directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar in Abu Dhabi for the past few weeks and now started shooting for the second season of Crackdown.”

