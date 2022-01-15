Abhilash Thapliyal warns people to not take Covid lightly: It screws you mentally and physically

Actor-RJ Abhilash Thapliyal has tested positive for Covid-19 and he shares that it bas been a scary experience for him.

“I used to think that the virus is not that potent but I was wrong,” he says and goes on to talks about his symptoms. “I feel weak and the first couple of days were very hard. I couldn’t even stand properly. I had body ache and my knees were shivering. It just screws you up completely, mentally and physically. I am not able to focus too much for the last two days . It is much better now. I don’t have fever or coughing or body ache now.”

Thapiyal says that his mother is worried for him as she is away in Delhi. “She is tense and scared. She calls me every two hours,” he adds.

The Aspirants actor says that this is the first time he has contracted Covid-19 in the last two years.

“I thought I was invincible (laughs). And I can’t understand how I got it. I was not stepping out. I was in Delhi recently for my father’s barsi (death anniversary). I came back and I stepped out once to a restaurant nearby. It was just me and my wife, we didn’t meet anyone,” he explains.

The actor notes that because of so much awareness about the situation and the virus, the scare f]phase has gone.

“Thankfully, you know how to tackle it, who to call, what goes on, what can be done. You know the basic dos and don’ts. Issliye koi ghabrahat nahi hai,” he says.

Thapiyal is now looking forward to getting back on his feet and resuming the shoots of his acting projects.

“When we were shooting Aspirants, we had to take a break because actors got Covid and we had to resumes after a month. Right now I am shooting Faadu but I had to take a break because of this now to recuperate. We have to live with it now,” he ends.