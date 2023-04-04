Kubbra Said: It’s my time and I am putting in my best effort’

Last seen in Farzi, actor Kubbra Sait seems to be in a happy zone after completing four projects. The Sacred Games actor says that working with such talented directors is a “big dream” which she is living.

“My upcoming roles are very diverse, grounded and women-centric. In Suparn Verma’s series, The Good Wife, my character is part of urban fabric. I am playing a junior cop in Navdeep Singh’s series Shehar Lakhot, and in Prakash sir’s (Jha) Laal Batti, I play an IPS officer. Then, there is Danish Aslam’s film with Prateik Babbar. So, thik-thak chal raha hai”!

She just wants to play solid characters. “Beyond that, length of role, director, platform does not matter as no one is in my control. Then, let Allah decide its fate. I know it’s my time and I am putting in my best effort. I am happy and fortunate that I am working and am satisfied with what I am doing.”

Kubbra Sait on her visit to Lucknow. (Deep Saxena/HT)

She agrees that Sacred Games remains the focal point. “But beyond that in the last four-five years, I have done very diverse roles. I forayed in the West with (US science fiction series) Foundation (2021) and got to work with David S Goyer and Alex Graves. For two years, in the middle of the pandemic, I was travelling around the world and shooting. I wrote a book (Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir) and am working continuously!”

Sait says what people think about does not matter.

“I am not relying on what perception people have about me. What I am doing may not be available for all or interest everyone. Meher Salam in series Illegal (2020) may not be known to everyone but what a strong character it was! I am just honestly trying to be part of incredible stories. With every project, I am trying to achieve my highest potential and then with the next one trying to push that level up. I have a hunger to learn, do my best work, live up to my potential, be my kindest version, live my life and that’s all!”

‘This place is like a heaven’

There is so much difference between old and new Lucknow. When I explored the Old City areas I was transported in time. The city is growing in length and breadth yet maintaining its heritage that blew me away. It has poetry to it! I am a foodie and have done food shows, so this place is like heaven. I love exploring and savouring delicacies without bothering about calories. Jis mohabaat se log yahan khana kilate hain was so touching for me. Also, the language here is so beautiful and engrained in the fabric of this place.

