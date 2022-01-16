Annup Sonii feels not fair to write off cinemas with every pandemic wave

With every situation of surge in the pandemic over the last two years, conversations begin as to the relevance of cinemas in the OTT age, something that actor Annup Sonii does not condone.

Rejecting the whole OTT vs theatres debate, he says that watch medium has a strong hold among the audience.

“I have always felt that as Indians we love entertainment. We are good enjoying arts. That balance will always be there. We are a big country and we have a huge number of viewers with different taste. It is not that people won’t go and watch films anymore because we are stuck in this pandemic for a long time now. Every time questioning the relevance of cinemas is not fair,” he tells us.

Sonii says the cinema watching culture will never get impacted with these pandemic induced roadblocks.

“Cinemas provide a different spectrum. When you go and watch a movie in a theatre, sitting in a closed dark room and watching this larger than life content, that will always be there,” he says.

But he is quick to add that, “There will always be a balance. It is not like now people will not go and watch films, and they will be busy with OTT. Either of the mediums will not be shunned.”

The 46-year-old has dabbled with TV as well as films and now working in the streaming space aggressively.

Calling is a best phase of his acting career, Sonii shares that it took him a while to get here.

“As far as elevating yourself as an actor goes which we call market value of an actor that goes up with time when you do good work and your work is appreciated. Then people know that Annup is doing well and we should try him out more. That is happening slowly. I also make effort that I don’t repeat my looks , so people feel very excited to watch me,” he ends.

