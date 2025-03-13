Apoorva Mukhija returns to Instagram after India's Got Latent controversy, says ‘diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hain'

Apoorva Mukhija was embroiled in the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent show, where she appeared in the episode which also featured Ranveer Allahbadia. Since the controversy began last month, Apoorva had stopped posting on her Instagram account. After a month, she finally returned to her Instagram, and posted a messaga via her broadcast channel. (Also read: Fans feel bad for Apoorva Mukhija after watching her in Nadaaniyan: ‘She acted better than Khushi Kapoor’) Apoorva Mukhija spoke with followers through her broadcast channel on Instagram.(Instagram)

Apoorva interacts with her fans

On March 13, Apoorva posted a message on her broadcast channel on Instagram which read, ‘Diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hain (Even walls have ears).’ That was not all. She wrote another message thanking her followers for supporting her in this period, and said, ‘So thank you.’

Apoorva via her broadcast channel on Instagram.

Her last message on the channel named Rebellions was on February 10, the same day Ranveer made a video post apologising for his comments on the controversial episode. Her last message read, ‘This is not how I should be rn.’

About India's Got Latent controversy

Apoorva and Ranveer visited the NCW office earlier this month and submitted written apologies. In a video shared by ANI last month, Apoorva was spotted exiting the police station in Khar. She avoided questions from the media and covered her face with a mask.

Apart from Apoorva, content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Ranveer Allahbadia had featured on the episode of Samay Raina's show which has sparked severe outrage over offensive comments. Since then, all the episodes of the show were deleted from YouTube.

Apoorva also featured in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Nadaaniyan, which released on Netflix last week. However, she was absent from the promotions of the film an did not even attend the film's premiere. She did not post anything related to the film on her Instagram account as well.