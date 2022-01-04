Arjun Mathur believes his Hollywood trajectory is already laid out

In 2020, actor Arjun Mathur bagged an International Emmy Awards nomination for his performance in web series Made In Heaven. Having worked in a British series Indian Summers in 2016, he tells us that he’s ready to work in the West.

“The aim has always been to tell stories to a global audience, and whatever takes me there, I’m okay with it. And I certainly have an inclination towards Hollywood. I’ve a manager in Los Angeles. I had an agent in London too,” he says, quipping, “I want to be in a Marvel movie!” Talking about being on the right path, Mathur remarks, “I think the trajectory is already laid out. So, if I carry on with the path I’m on, it will take me wherever I’ve to get.”

Over the years, the 40-year-old actor has been seen in many independent films including I Am (2010), Fireflies (2012) and Coffee Bloom (2014). Though there was a time when makers struggled to increase the reach of their indie projects, he believes that OTT platforms have changed the situation, marginally.

“I’ve watched that struggle first hand. I’ve seen how the makers had to compete with big films and struggle to get show timings, which would be taken off within a week. For a while, the digital influx did make the said struggle disappear but there’s an all-new struggle emerging there too,” Mathur shares.

He’s glad that the chasm between different schools of cinema bridged by Dil Chahta Hai (2001) first, is further reducing with the boom in the web space. “20 years ago, the divide was really stark, but now things are changing. The evolution has been slow and steady. Today, finally, it’s just about how engaging your story is. The way of telling it doesn’t matter too much,” Mathur ends.