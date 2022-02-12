Blessed to give wings to my childhood dreams: Nancy Gill

Nancy Gill harboured dreams of acting since childhood but being a daughter of defence personnel, she felt it won’t be acceptable for her family. But the youngster continued brushing her skills discreetly and took a job as a cabin crew to eventually give wings to her acting aspirations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From modelling, theatre, television to now web shows I graduated taking baby steps. I feel blessed that I got to start with a role of dacoit in the show Chidiyaghar, a cop in OTT series Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal and then got an opportunity to play the character of a bar girl in one of my future projects. I have always believed that when desperately wanting something, the universe conspires to make it happen. It may take a little longer but it will eventually reach you, it’s only that one has to work hard towards it with much passion,” tells the actor.

Gill shares she had to take a longer route to fulfill her acting dream. “I hail from Chandigarh and my parents wanted me to become a doctor. Whereas I always wanted to become an actor but knew I won’t get permission for the same. I participated in all possible extra-curricular activities. I prepared for medical school but could not get through, then after graduating in science I took a job in an airline in Delhi and started flying across the globe,” she tells.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On board a chit-chat with Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan fuelled her belief. “I was often meeting actors on flights. After a chat with her I realised how she was following her passion and it reaffirmed my faith in myself. I broke the news to my family but then slowly they accepted my career choices and I came to Mumbai. I did my first TV show while I was working as a cabin crew. Then I got an offer for the daily soap Neeli Chatri Wali but I had by then realised I needed to learn more so I left my job.”

Gill trained herself in acting. “I did workshops with acting-coach Saurabh Sachdeva sir, another in Pondicherry, learnt kathak in Mumbai, worked as crew intern in Baaghi-2, did a year-long training in kalaripayattu in Goa and staged a play Kya Karoon O Ladies. Print and TV commercials kept me afloat and I got a chance to work with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar sir.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her last show she played the elder sister to Ada Khan. “I play her sister who is also the top cop of the city. Then I also shot for an OTT series but cannot divulge about it much. Next, I am hoping to shoot for a Punjabi film in my home state as soon as we are in the final stage of talks. Sadly, my father passed-away by the time my acting career started shaping up. I am sure he would have been proud of me!”