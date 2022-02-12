Blessed to give wings to my childhood dreams: Nancy Gill

Nancy Gill harboured dreams of acting since childhood but being a daughter of defence personnel, she felt it won’t be acceptable for her family. But the youngster continued brushing her skills discreetly and took a job as a cabin crew to eventually give wings to her acting aspirations.

“From modelling, theatre, television to now web shows I graduated taking baby steps. I feel blessed that I got to start with a role of dacoit in the show Chidiyaghar, a cop in OTT series Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal and then got an opportunity to play the character of a bar girl in one of my future projects. I have always believed that when desperately wanting something, the universe conspires to make it happen. It may take a little longer but it will eventually reach you, it’s only that one has to work hard towards it with much passion,” tells the actor.

Gill shares she had to take a longer route to fulfill her acting dream. “I hail from Chandigarh and my parents wanted me to become a doctor. Whereas I always wanted to become an actor but knew I won’t get permission for the same. I participated in all possible extra-curricular activities. I prepared for medical school but could not get through, then after graduating in science I took a job in an airline in Delhi and started flying across the globe,” she tells.

On board a chit-chat with Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan fuelled her belief. “I was often meeting actors on flights. After a chat with her I realised how she was following her passion and it reaffirmed my faith in myself. I broke the news to my family but then slowly they accepted my career choices and I came to Mumbai. I did my first TV show while I was working as a cabin crew. Then I got an offer for the daily soap Neeli Chatri Wali but I had by then realised I needed to learn more so I left my job.”

Gill trained herself in acting. “I did workshops with acting-coach Saurabh Sachdeva sir, another in Pondicherry, learnt kathak in Mumbai, worked as crew intern in Baaghi-2, did a year-long training in kalaripayattu in Goa and staged a play Kya Karoon O Ladies. Print and TV commercials kept me afloat and I got a chance to work with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar sir.”

In her last show she played the elder sister to Ada Khan. “I play her sister who is also the top cop of the city. Then I also shot for an OTT series but cannot divulge about it much. Next, I am hoping to shoot for a Punjabi film in my home state as soon as we are in the final stage of talks. Sadly, my father passed-away by the time my acting career started shaping up. I am sure he would have been proud of me!”