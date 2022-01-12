Closed theatres hurt, but we are hopeful: Abhishek Chauhan

Actor Abhishek Chauhan is glad to have joined the entertainment industry at the right time.

“Being in the right place at the right time actually sums up my career for now. If it wasn’t for doing selective roles, things surely would have been very different for a newcomer like me. When I took up Cubicles (20219-22) it was nowhere in my head that this series would work so well. The same goes for my film Bahut Hua Samman with legendary actor Sanjay (Mishra) sir. For that matter other projects too have actually worked in my favour,” says the Bicchoo ka Khel (2020) and Undekhi (2020) actor.

The young actor is eager to see theatres returning to life soon. He says, “I am and will be a dedicated theatre performer for life. For me, being on stage means a lot more than merely performing for a live audience. Sadly, with the ongoing pandemic refusing to die, theatre has been the worst hit. In theatre, business has always been on the lower side but with lockdowns, finances have totally gone for a toss. This does hurt but we are hopeful that maybe much is not lost.”

Currently, Chauhan is in his hometown, Dehradun. “My shoot wrapped up a few days back and I came home thinking I will get a break but soon I got to know that my shoot slated for this month has been postponed due to increasing cases so I stayed back. The new variant is on an extreme surge so it’s better to be safe than sorry. I am with my family and enjoying the heavy snowfall here in Uttarakhand. I miss this weather when I am up to my ears in work in Mumbai.”

With the second season of his series hitting the OTT platform recently Chauhan is also waiting to start new projects. “Cubicles-2 got released right on time and is garnering a really good response from viewers. Next, I have two series along with a film that will go on the floor in 2022. The high number of cases have definitely pushed my schedule for now let’s see how things shape up,” he says.