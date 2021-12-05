Commitment brings Vineet to Lucknow soon after wedding!

Just five days after his hush-hush wedding, actor Vineet Kumar Singh is back in action. The Betaal actor landed in Lucknow on Saturday to shoot his next OTT series Rangbaaz-3. Singh tied the knot with his girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray in Nagpur on November 29.

“My dates for the series followed by another film were already locked which I had to be considerate for, come what may! So, we chose to utilize the dates just before the shoot else the ceremony would have to be pushed further. As it is, due to pandemic, it got postponed since early last year,” shares Singh.

Singh was missing his better half in Lucknow where earlier he had shot for multiple projects.

“Everyone was like you should wait or you both go together! But as we both have been together for eight years and she has seen my struggle so she values my work commitment. Bahut mehnat se yahan tak aye hain aur accha kaam karne ki bahut bhook hai… So, here I am all alone to work on my new character and get into that frame of mind. Once we are few weeks into shoot then I will want her to join me for Lucknow darshan,” he says.

After the second lockdown phase he was on a writing spree. “I completed the shoot of Manish Mundra’s directoral debut Siya that we shot in Pratapgarh. Then, I was supposed to shoot another project but it got pushed. So, I started co-writing with my sister (Mukti Singh Srinet). Also, she is solely writing another script that for now is set in Lucknow while we are penning one down jointly too.”

They together have written Mukkabaaz but Singh remained non-committal if the sequel is coming up or not but he admitted that there is surely a room for next part.

After this series, Singh’s next project is with an international crew and an American director. “It’s an out-and-out action film (trilogy) which I have refrained to do after my earlier film on boxing. And for that level of action, I have to start prep in advance.”

Post Mukkabaaz (2018), which gave him a new lease of life, he shot for Tryst With Destiny which fetched him best actor nomination at Tribeca Film Festival, America. “I could have done 10 actions movies but I chose to do Tryst… which had no dialogue then playing a coach in Saand Ki Aank, mentor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl along with other ones which are yet to release.”

Besides Siya, he has Suman Ghosh’s Aadhaar and Sushi Ganeshan’s Dil Hai Grey, which he shot in Lucknow-Varanasi with Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi, ready to release.