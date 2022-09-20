Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae Oh enlisted in military, fans react

Actor Kang Tae Oh officially joined the mandatory military service. He announced his enlistment plans after he rose to fame with his role as Lee Jun Ho in Park Eun Bin-starrer Extraordinary Attorney Woo. He shared pictures of his fresh haircut on social media before leaving for the service. Also read: Park Eun Bin thanks fans on 30th birthday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Kang Tae Oh took to his Instagram handle and updated fans before bidding them goodbyes. In a heartfelt note, he wrote, “Thank you for your support and overflowing love. I will come back lively. See you soon.” In photos, he posed candidly in a green hoodie and jeans while covering his haircut in the first two of them. In rest, his military-approved haircut was revealed.

Reacting to this post, a fan wrote, “NOOOO MY HEART CAN'T.” “Stay happy and healthy!!! We are always with you!! Take care of yourself and come to us asap! Love you so much!” added another one. For the next 1 and a half years the actor will be serving in the military as per the South Korean government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tae Oh will reportedly return and revive his role in season 2 of K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo in 2024. Lee Sang Baek of production house A Story told Soompi in a statement, “Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024. It is not easy to coordinate the schedules of the cast and production team, so we will have to go through a lot of discussions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Yoo In Shik and penned by Moon Ji Won, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is based on the story of Woo Young Woo, an autistic lawyer, working at a big law firm and making an impact despite all stereotypes and odds. Besides Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh, it also starred Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won, Ha Yoon Kyung, Joo Jong Hyuk, Jin Kyung, Joo Hyung Young and Im Sung Jae in key roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.