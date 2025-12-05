Indie hit "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" is favourite for Game of the Year at next week's Game Awards the video gaming industry's equivalent of the Oscars marking the "cherry on top" of a blockbuster year for chief developer Guillaume Broche. Game Awards buzz is 'cherry on top' for 'Clair Obscur' maker

The co-founder of studio Sandfall Interactive in the southern French city Montpellier has been on an "emotional rollercoaster" thanks to the role-playing game's reception.

AFP caught up with the 33-year-old days before the Los Angeles award ceremony where "Clair Obscur" has been nominated in 12 categories an industry record.

- How did you feel when you learned about your record number of nominations at the Game Awards?

In the moment we were happy, but we don't put too much weight on it. Of course it's gratifying to feel supported both by players and by industry. What's really rewarding are all the messages of support that we've received. It's so far beyond anything we hoped for. The Game Awards are kind of the cherry on top.

- How have things changed for you since the game was released at the end of April and notched up five million copies sold?

It's been a constant emotional rollercoaster. We had the euphoric period after release when we realised everyone was playing and loving the game. We were coming off five years of working in our bubble, and we were all a bit overwhelmed by what was going on.

We were getting hundreds of messages per day from people telling us the game had changed their lives. It became a cultural phenomenon that we hadn't anticipated at all. Paradoxically, there was also a period with a bit of a depressive feeling. It's an overload of emotions that's just too much for one person alone.

- Why do you think the game was so successful?

People found something unique and original in what we were offering and felt like they were playing a game that spoke directly to them, not necessarily a product made to please them. The story, art direction and game system combine to give it a truly unique personality that a lot of people enjoyed.

It's also a strong case of survivorship bias. There are a lot of backstories like ours around the world that don't necessarily lead to success. We've been very lucky to make it, but there's always risk involved.

- Ari Gibson, the co-creator of Australian hit game "Hollow Knight: Silksong" and one of your most serious competitors at the awards, told Bloomberg that "Clair Obscur" is an "exceptional and broadly palatable" game. It sounds like he expects you to win...

I greatly admire that team, so it's a pleasure to hear them say that. I think they're playing a little on their image as a mysterious studio that bucks the system a bit. I'm happy if they liked the game. We liked "Silksong" a lot, too.

- Some social media users have criticised your nominations in some categories, or the fact that "Clair Obscur" is classed as an independent title despite being released by an international publisher...

We don't really pay attention because we live in a time when people go a bit crazy as soon as there's an award involved. The internet is really harsh on a lot of topics. Not much of it really gets to us. For every three messages complaining online, we have 100 in our inbox from people sending us love, who are fabulous.

- You said there would be more content released for 'Clair Obscur'. When can we expect to see it, and are you working on a sequel?

It will come out when we're ready. As for the next game, we've made a bit of a start but it's still very early. We're not going to get any bigger, though. Our game worked because it was sincere and authentic, and also because it was made by a small team. There's no reason for us to change.

