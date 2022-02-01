Hiten Tejwani: We have to get back to normal and move on

Hiten Tejwani’s kids have started going to school and he is glad that some “normalcy” has returned to their lives.

As a parent, he had concerns about vaccines for his 11-year-old twins- son Nevaan and daughter Katya, but also elaborates, “They will get it when they are eligible. Till then one hopes they stay safe. We are taking all the protocols for their safety at home and when we step out. In fact, their school too is taking lot of precautions including testing kids and only ones who are negative after RTPCR are allowed to attend school.”

Tejwani feels unlike 2020 when there was a huge scare about Covid-19, now there are proper processes in place and people know what to expect and what to do when you are diagnosed. “People are getting responsible and taking care to not send their kids if they have cough, cold or any other symptom. Moreover, I think it was high time kids went back to school. Kab tak will kids continue to learn online. It was fine when there was no alternate and uptil a certain point but now is the time to get back to our lives,” he remarks, adding, “This virus won’t go away so we have to learn to live with it. It has now become another flu. If you are infected or have symptoms, get diagnosed, isolated and treat yourself and get back to work.”

The actor credits the vaccine for reducing fatalities and helping many people recover better and sooner. He says, “Earlier people who weren’t vaccinated suffered a lot. The third wave was milder and as many people were vaccinated, it helped so many of us. Now people are understanding that vaccination is important and even going for the third dose. We have to get back to normal and move on. Most countries abroad are urging people to come out and live a normal life. If you feel sick, stay at home and get well.”

On the work front, Tejwani, who was recently debuted in a music video, Mera Pyara Hindustan, is glad that it was received well. “It turned out so well and as of now, we have 10 million views. I was open to doing music video but was waiting for that one song, that could be played not just at a party. If I am part of a song, I wanted it to mean more and what better than one that has a patriotic vibe. I am glad people loved it and it connected with them,” says the actor who has shot for a few web shows and films in the last year.

