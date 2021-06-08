I have to keep on proving myself with each project: Karan Sharma

After the ad-making stint along with assisting in projects like Madam Chief Minister, OTT series Flat, Avrodh and then finally bagging his first solo directorial, writer-director Karan Sharma is a happy man. He hopes things get better so that they can again shoot the way they used to before the pandemic happened.

“We all want normalcy to return and this pandemic to end. For people like me who are in creative field, we need to fly free and create our projects with choicest of locations, artistes without restrictions,” he said.

Talking about his initial days, Karan said that he always wanted to get into direction. “I belong to a normal middle-class family and was very certain in my head that I will never take up a 9 to 5 job. I joined a theatre group for two years to understand, behind the scene aspect. But as I wanted to become a director, so I moved to Mumbai. Then my struggle went on for a long time as I had to start from the scratch. I started as a clapper and then moved in the area of direction. Then I got a chance to assist in the films like Anubhav, Flat followed by Babar and more along with scores of TV commercials.”

Calling the film Madam… his big break, he said, “After doing the OTT series Home, I was on a roll and the launch of MCM gave me a great opportunity to polish my craft. We shot extensively in Lucknow and it was a great learning experience. Lucknow is truly a magical place to give colours to your projects that’s more the reason we film makers are hovering over Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow, precisely.”

Currently, Karan is happy that is latest release is garnering appreciation. “I am glad that people are liking my work and as a team we are thrilled that our series Maharani has gone down well. And now, I am under radar and have to keep on proving myself with each project,” he said.