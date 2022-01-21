I only wish to take up relevant stories with substantial roles: Monika Chowdhury

After her debut with the film Anaarkali of Aarah, actor Monika Chowdhury believes she was born to act and has worked hard despite odds to set her foot in the entertainment industry.

“When I decided to take up acting, I had no idea from where to start. Being an introvert, I knew it was not going to be easy for me. I started giving auditions in Delhi and soon realised that I need to work on my craft and subsequently took up theatre. After giving three years to theatre, I resumed with auditions. My first break came with a Doordarshan show Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai followed by many more till I got the film Anaarkali…,” says the Ek Battey Do and Bicchoo ka Khel (2020) actor.

Talking about her initial days, Chowdhury adds, “Like maximum girls of our society, I too was a part of a conventional culture but thanks to my mother who always supported me. Earlier, my father never wholeheartedly approved my choice of career because no one from our family had a faintest idea about the industry. After all these years, he now understands that this also can be a thriving profession for any other girl. Today, I see him proudly talking about my shows to our neighbours and relatives.”

Last seen in OTT series Deep In the Woods Death Warrant, the actor says, “Good projects and stories be it even for an episodic have always worked for me. No role is big or small if the script is well written. After a series of projects now I only wish to take up relevant stories with substantial roles. I got a very interesting role to portray in my recent show and I am happy that it’s getting good reviews.” The Kaanchli (2020) actor hailing from Ghaziabad, UP, signs off.