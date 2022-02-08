I prefer getting into the scenes spontaneously: Karan Patel

Actor Karan Patel feels a real actor can never get content with his work and slow down.

“If I consider myself to be in a happy space and get relaxed then what’s the point of being in a creative line of work. As a creative professional, I refuse to slow down and continue to strive for something better. I will try with my best ability to be in a happier zone,” says the Yeh Hai Mohobaattein and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor.

With a career spanning almost two decades, Patel calls himself a spontaneous actor. “To each his own, but I prefer getting into the scenes spontaneously. Unless it’s a biopic or something, where I have to be a certain person, mujh se yeh prep-wrep and getting totally engrossed in a character hoga hi nai — it’s not me. I love taking scenes and a character head on as this has always worked for me.”

Seen in films Shootout at Wadala and Phamous, Patel says like every situation in life working in each medium too has its own pros and cons.

“The pandemic might have created havoc around in our industry but at the same time it opened a big avenue like OTT for all. In fact, numerous artistes got work and were able to survive the tough phase. That’s the biggest positive of OTT but as there is too much content happening, it surely gets difficult to filter the good ones. Kuch bhi toh nai dekhya jaa sakta…”

Patel is all set to debut on OTT soon and actor is happy to explore a new medium. “There is too much excitement and less apprehension. In fact, I am anticipating a good audience response like the first part of the series got. Hopefully my OTT debut with Raktanchal2 will be well received. Playing a cop certainly got my adrenaline rush. Following this, there is another web series in the pipeline for mid-year,” says the suave actor.