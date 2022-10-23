Is OTT going too far with gory content?

During the lockdown, the wild success of crime thrillers heavy on gore, violence, and expletives encouraged filmmakers to experiment with realism and take it up a notch. As a result, recent web shows such as Indian Predator, Delhi Crime 2 and Dahan (as well as films such as Cuttputlli) contained some extremely disturbing scenes. Though some viewers criticised the filmmakers for going too far with brutality and bloodshed, the filmmakers tell us that it was only a toned-down version of what is happening in reality.

Talking about his show Abhay, Director Ken Ghosh says, “If we showed someone eating human bodies in a show (cannibalisms), it was inspired by a real life incident. We didn’t make it up. In fact, the reality was far worse than what was depicted in the series.” According to Ghosh, the research conducted prior to the show was so shocking that he couldn’t believe such people existed in the real world. “Therefore, as filmmakers, we had to make it subtle for the audience to watch,” the director explains.

Ghosh also responds to those who have expressed concerns about the gory content, saying, “If a group of people do not want to watch certain kind of content, it does not mean we will stop making it. I like watching such crime thrillers and dramas. Do you want everyone to live in a perfect world and watch romantic dramas, where everyone lives happily ever after? To the people who are saying that a certain kind of content is affecting them, I would say do not watch it. Nobody is forcing you and there is a warning at the beginning of every project that comes.”

Actor Aakash Dahiya believes this kind of realistic content is essential for people to watch. Explaining it further, Dahiya says, “To show it in a creative manner, which does not look disturbing is the responsiblity of the director and creator but it is important to show real content. For example, when Bhagat Singh threw bombs at the Central Legislative Assembly at Delhi, he said behro ko sunaane k liye ek dhamaake ki zaroorat hai. Nobody was harmed in that incident but what happened was absolutely necessary. The same thing is happening with OTT. Such content is necessary for people to see the reality of the world, but it must be done without causing harm to anyone and I feel that’s happening.”

But should a limit be set on how much the creators must show? In response to the question, Ranjit Tiwari, Director of Cutputli, says, you can’t put a limit to it. “Pandemic altered the landscape of content consumption by giving us access to the shows from across the world. Today, we watch about 20% Hindi shows and the rest are all international. We are exposed to everything, so why are we trying to control and censoonly Indian content?” he asks and moves on to give the example of an ongoing show on Netflix named Dahmer, which so many people are watching despite the gore and bloodshed it shows.

However, actor Adil Hussain, who has appeared in shows such as Delhi Crime 2 that have come under fire for depicting explicit content, holds a different viewpoint. He feels that unless it is utterly important to show any blood, one must not show it at allThis rule is not just applicable to gore and brutality. Anything done to attract audiences is wrong.” Hussain says he finds it disturbing to see how many of the OTT shows glorify violence...sometimes to the point of celebrating the dark side of humanity. “I think it is a menace,” he adds.

Ask him if there is a way to solve the problem, he tells us, “You can’t control what’s being shown from the outside as it would lead to bias. The only way it could be curbed is by the makers. “They must begin to question why I am making what I am making. Who is this content intended for? What are my intentions? Is it to raise awareness or to create sensationalism?”

Hussain’s co-actor and Delhi Crime 2 star Rajesh Tailang also agrees with him on the subject of “intentions”. Comparing OTT with television, he says that it’s not always about what you are showing but the message that you are attempting to convey. “ “There are so many television shows that do not show blood, use foul language, or have explicit content, but they are so regressive that the damage they cause is far greater than the gore. What about that? Usme toh sab cheeze aapki theek hai, par itna regressivportrayalal of women hai. Kuch nahi karke bhi damage krrhe hain na?” Tailang says, but even then if you want censorship, it has to be there for every platform. “News me kya dikhaate hai, TV pr kya dikhaate aur OTT pr bhi. I find it hypocritical when people call out one platform and support the other,” he comments.

Amid the debate, writer Gaurav Shukla places the onus on consumers. He says that as makers, we can be conscious of what we show and how we show, but at the end of the day, it depends on the consumers. “The audience bears complete responsibility for good literature and content, not the creator. When you go to the market, you have the option of buying junk or healthy food. Just because you prefer the latter does not mean junk food companies will stop selling their product. It’s the same with OTT. Having said that, my personal opinion is that you can tell a powerful story without excessive gore and coarse language,” he shares.

In any case, if a censor board is required, Hussain recommends bringing on board experts in the field rather than politicians’ relatives and contacts. “A censor board should have qualified psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, and sociologists who can judge what content is aesthetically and psychologically healthy and what is harmful for people’s emotional and mental health,” he concludes.