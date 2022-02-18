Ishwak Singh: We all desire to be movie stars but do we all really deserve it?

Ishwak Singh’s acting career in Bollywood mostly consists of small roles in big films such as Raanjhanaa (2013), Tamasha (2015), Veere Di Wedding (2018) among others. However, the actor says he does not mind the way his Hindi film career began because stardom was not really something that he was chasing.

Singh, who started his acting journey in theatre, shares, “We all desire to be movie stars but do we really deserve it. I ask myself this question often. Harr actor ko pata hota hai. I desired it as well and I asked myself do I really deserve it. And then I began my journey at an amphitheatre in Delhi and I decided to approach it the old-fashioned way.”

The actor says he was never in a hurry. “When I was doing theatres, I thought this is what I deserve. When I got a 30 second role, I thought this is what I deserve. It takes time. You got to have faith eventually things fall into place. Besides fame and glamour, every actor really desires to play a part that he can really enjoy,” he explains.

His career took a turn when he did his web series Paatal Lok, followed by Unpaused and now Rocket Boys. “I took a certain route for that. OTT has been a turning point. I have been consistent with work and then things do fall into place. It is not that people before the OTTs have not been able to make it. Those whose careers I look up to, be it Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) saab’s generation or Manoj Bajpayee, Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. They didn’t have OTT but they had conviction, belief and passion for their craft,” he says.

Singh has been earning lot of plaudits for his role Dr Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys and he says it has been a great process developing the character as in the process he discovered a lot about himself as an actor.

“I wanted to embark on this journey and find the Vikram in me. I got a chance to audition for this and I got it luckily. And from that day on every day has been memorable. It is not just one person’s effort, it was a great teamwork. Everybody brought their A-game to the set on every schedule, every day we had the same enthusiasm, despite working in such difficult conditions,” he ends.