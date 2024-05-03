JioCinema sets Ashutosh Rana-Vijay Raaz series ‘Murder in Mahim’ for May 10 release

Mumbai, Streaming service JioCinema on Friday announced that its upcoming series “Murder in Mahim”, starring Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz, will be released on May 10. HT Image

The investigative drama series is helmed by Raj Acharya, and hails from Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures.

Adapted from a critically acclaimed book "Murder in Mahim" by author Jerry Pinto, the show is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter and Jende .

Set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, the series shows Peter embroiled in the sinister investigation. The stakes are raised when his own son, Sunil, becomes a suspect in the case.

"Amidst this, Peter and Jende are drawn into a world of secret desires, blackmail, and unspoken love as they track down the killer, confronting their personal biases along the way. With each revelation and twist, the series delivers an intense and immersive experience that delves deep into the complexities of human nature and the grim realities of the society,” the official synopsis read.

Rana, known for films like “Sangharsh”, “Dushman”, “War” and “Fighter”, said “Murder in Mahim” gave him the opportunity to explore something different as an actor.

"When it’s about complex roles, I’m the most excited. Peter is one such character. My attempt is to do something different every time and ‘Murder in Mahim’ gave me that opportunity. Peter’s inner struggle amid the complexities of the murder investigation allowed me to add depth to the character.

"It is not just a profound murder mystery, it’s layered with so many significant plots that mirror the social stigmas around caste, gender and sexuality, with rare sensitivity,” the 56-year-old actor said in a statement.

Raaz, 60, said it was fascinating to play a layered character like Jende.

“The most fascinating aspect of Jende’s character is the various shades to his persona. My effort was to bring a humane touch to this character, which is evident in the investigation scenes, but at the same time, there is aggression on the personal front which comes out in front of his family.

"So, it was exciting to etch out the emotional arc of my character and bring an entire gamut of emotions on screen,” said the actor, who has received wide acclaim for films such as "Gangubai Kathiawadi", "Kathal", and "Delhi Belly".

“Murder in Mahim” also stars Shivani Raghuvanshi of “Made in Heaven” fame and seasoned actor Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

