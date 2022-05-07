Kaun Pravin Tambe actor Ankur Dabas: Web has changed the lives of so many struggling actors

The OTT platforms have undoubtedly boosted careers of many, including Ankur Dabas. The actor, who is earning plaudits for his role in web film Kaun Pravin Tambe, says, “Web series have changed the lives of so many struggling actors and are also giving a real and honest perspective to the audience.”

Talking about the response to the sports film, he says playing a real pivotal character like Ajay Kadam was very difficult and he had put in a lot of hard work and effort to make his character look as alive as possible on-screen.

“But honestly I did not imagine getting so much appreciation for my role. I never felt like this before and at first, I was confused about my feelings when I saw the audience appreciating me as an actor. Still give me chills to just talk about it. I feel really blessed to be a part of a film that shows the real struggle, sacrifices, and hard work that goes behind becoming a legend like Pravin Tambe,” he says.

Dabas says that the young audience prefers to watch a true story with unknown actors over any drama with famous actors.

“OTT has introduced so many new actors and most of them are from the theatre. Being a student of theatre, I know the feeling you get after playing a good role on-screen. That’s why you see Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee and so many great theatre actors in web series more often now. Web series are also giving a chance to struggling actors to prove their talent,” he adds.

The whole thing about waiting for theatrical films to happen, has that changed with the advent of OTTs, how does he look at it?

“I think theatrical releases and OTT have very different demographics. The theatrical release has its own charm and audience and a different feel altogether although the advent of OTT has given opportunities to struggling actors like me to showcase their talent and reach out to a larger audience. So I think both are a boon to an actor only till he/she associates with the right project,” he ends.