Khushboo Atre: Small roles overexposed me but I had no choice

Recently seen in Criminal Justice-3, playing a rustic character of protagonist Pankaj Tripathi’s wife, actor Khushboo Atre asserts that for an outsider it is difficult to comprehend how the industry functions.

She once considered herself misfit in the industry and felt out of place. “Six-seven years back the scenario for the beginners, especially in the TV industry, was a bit awkward. A long list of requirements was shared by casting people and makers via messages. Newcomers with characteristics like fair, tall and good face — capable of playing lead — were eligible. Rest others were expected to filter out themselves,” says the thriller series Naked and Illegal-1 actor.

Recalling her earlier days, she says, “I joined as a voice-over artiste and switched to acting doing a number of small roles without thinking that it will result into overexposure and will affect me in the long run. But, there was no way out as I needed work to survive.”

Sharing how things changed for her, Atre adds, “Besides TV I also did films like Raazi and Shamitabh but no pivotal role came my way. Then OTT happened and I got projects like Illegal, Naked and last two seasons of Criminal Justice. And, that’s when makers took notice of me.”

Atre asserts her raw and rustic approach has helped her in playing role of Ratna Mishra. “It’s a very simple and unassuming character — very much like I was when I came from Madhya Pradesh and joined the industry. Yet she knows how to run the house and rightly advise her lawyer husband,” she adds.

Talking about her experience with working with Pankaj Tripathi, she says, “He is too prepared and a very knowledgeable artiste. The way he pursue his characters that’s unfathomable for newbies. I’m grateful that I got to share screen with him and learn so much about the craft.” Currently, Atre is shooting with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra for an untitled film.

