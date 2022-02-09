Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Looking forward to ‘action’ again: Veronica Vanij
web series

Looking forward to ‘action’ again: Veronica Vanij

Actor Veronica Vanij is happy that the industry is buzzing again after a prolonged spell of pandemic induced lockdown
Veronica Vanij
Published on Feb 09, 2022 06:32 PM IST
ByS Farah Rizvi

Actor Veronica Vanij is happy that the industry is buzzing again after a prolonged spell of pandemic induced lockdown.

“The newcomers to the industry were among the worst hit due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Uncertainty loomed large over us. Now, I am hopeful that projects will be shot on schedule and they won’t be postponed or pushed ahead any longer,” says the Smartphone and Bandh Tijori actor.

Talking about her journey, Vanij feels that it is important to know how industry functions before looking for work.

“My family was actually my biggest strength in my initial days of struggle as well as during the pandemic. With my family and friends, I could find my way. As I had no industry background so I had to make the right contacts and get into auditioning for various mediums,” she says.

Hailing from Varanasi, Vanij was in Uttarakhand shooting for her upcoming film. “Haridwar is so similar to Varanasi in terms of spiritual vibes and serenity. I feel a sense of belonging whenever I am in UP or Uttarakhand. I feel like I am in my land and among my people. I stayed there for weeks and it was great to shoot a project there,” she says.

RELATED STORIES

“My film Dreamy Singh with actor Ashmit Patel is almost complete. Songs would be picturised in Mumbai. Also, my web series Jo Hukum Mere Aaka with Shreyas Talpade and Krushna Abhishek too is slated for release this year,” she adds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP