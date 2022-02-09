Looking forward to ‘action’ again: Veronica Vanij

Actor Veronica Vanij is happy that the industry is buzzing again after a prolonged spell of pandemic induced lockdown.

“The newcomers to the industry were among the worst hit due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Uncertainty loomed large over us. Now, I am hopeful that projects will be shot on schedule and they won’t be postponed or pushed ahead any longer,” says the Smartphone and Bandh Tijori actor.

Talking about her journey, Vanij feels that it is important to know how industry functions before looking for work.

“My family was actually my biggest strength in my initial days of struggle as well as during the pandemic. With my family and friends, I could find my way. As I had no industry background so I had to make the right contacts and get into auditioning for various mediums,” she says.

Hailing from Varanasi, Vanij was in Uttarakhand shooting for her upcoming film. “Haridwar is so similar to Varanasi in terms of spiritual vibes and serenity. I feel a sense of belonging whenever I am in UP or Uttarakhand. I feel like I am in my land and among my people. I stayed there for weeks and it was great to shoot a project there,” she says.

“My film Dreamy Singh with actor Ashmit Patel is almost complete. Songs would be picturised in Mumbai. Also, my web series Jo Hukum Mere Aaka with Shreyas Talpade and Krushna Abhishek too is slated for release this year,” she adds.