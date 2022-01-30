Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Male directors understand women issues as much as we do: Saiyami Kher
web series

Male directors understand women issues as much as we do: Saiyami Kher

In her upcoming projects, actor Saiyami Kher will be seen collaborating with filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
Saiyami Kher made her Hindi film debut with Mirzya (2016)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 08:07 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

In her upcoming projects, actor Saiyami Kher will be seen collaborating with filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. Lauding the increase in the number of women on a film set now, including technical departments, she says, “So many female filmmakers have now come to the fore... It has resulted in a change in storytelling with many women stories being told.”

But the 29-year-old believes her experience while working with them is no different when compared to her male directors: “I’ve worked with Neeraj Pandey, Anurag Kashyap and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (filmmakers), who understand women issues as much as we do. Gender has no role to play in treating a subject sensitively. Ashwiny ma’am is very particular about choosing costumes for her characters. That’s the only aesthetic difference I felt.”

So, what are her thoughts on the importance of women stories being told by women? “I don’t think we can put a blanket on it... Queen (2013) and Choked (2020) were made by male directors but the way they helmed those stories of women characters was beautiful. Likewise, Zoya Akhtar (filmmaker) portrays male friendships so beautifully. It’s great that everyone, irrespective of their gender, is at par with one another,” Kher explains.

RELATED STORIES

Going forward, she has a bunch of projects lined up for release. And while work slowed down in the film industry in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Breathe: Into the Shadows actor feels she has a lot to be grateful about. “Everything has been so uncertain in the past few years. But in 2020, I had four releases. In 2021, I shot for five projects. There has been an increase in the consumption of OTT content, and that has opened avenues for a lot of people,” Kher ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP