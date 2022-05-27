Millie Bobby Brown and gang have the best time in BTS pics from Stranger Things 4 set, fans say, 'this vibe is amazing'

Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a glimpse of the fun she had while filming for the fourth season of Stranger Things. The first volume of the fourth season, which also marks the final season of the Netflix original, started streaming on Friday. Millie shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets hours after the season aired, and revealed that she and her co-stars had a lot of laughs while filming. Also Read| Stranger Things season 4: Gateway of India lit up to celebrate release of Volume 1 on Netflix. See pics

Millie, who plays the lead Eleven aka El in the series, took to Instagram on Friday to share the pictures and captioned them, "So many giggles! So much hard work! We hope you like it." The photos showed her with Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucan Sinclair), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers). The pictures also featured Eduardo Franco, who was introduced as a new character in the series. The actor plays Argyle - a fun-loving stoner, who is Jonathan's new best friend.

Millie Bobby Brown has shared BTS pics from Stranger Things.

Fans of Millie and the show showered love on the pictures, and told her that they are having fun watching the series. One wrote, "I'm crying just watching the first episode." Others who hadn't had the chance to watch it yet said they are excited to start it. A fan wrote about the group, "I'm crying omg, this vibe is amazing!!!" while another commented, "My favourite people."

The first volume of season 4 that was released consists of seven episodes. The second volume has two episodes and will be released on July 1. The first season of the science fiction horror drama was released in 2016, the second in 2017, and the third in 2019.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

