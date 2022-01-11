Mithila Palkar tests Covid-19 positive: Had a strong gut feeling about it

Recently, actor Mithila Palkar took to social media to share that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and wrote, “I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know!” Though asymptomatic, she decided to go for an RTPCR as she was exposed to a Covid infected person. “I tested myself as a precautionary measure since I visit my grandparents very often too. Also, work is the biggest risk for us because while everyone gets to wear a mask, actors are still exposed,” she says.

Palkar shares that she had already anticipated her test results. “I had a strong gut feeling that I would test positive and the amount of time they took to send the report fed into that feeling. But I still gave them the benefit of doubt that they’re overburdened,” she recalls.

What makes the Little Things actor upset is spending her birthday in isolation today. “Once it was confirmed that I’ve tested Covid-19 positive, I immediately counted the number of days to my birthday and I went, ‘Oh, no!’” she says. But the 29-year-old quickly adds, “My 12-days of isolation will end tomorrow. I was disappointed but if you know you’ve caught the coronavirus, why go around and spread it? I’m following every protocol because I’m not irresponsible and I would rather be safe than sorry.”

Palkar, however, worries about her aged grandparents as she says, “It hasn’t stopped being a matter of concern for me ever since the onset of the pandemic. If I’m shooting outside the city, I don’t come back and go to see them immediately and when I go to see them after a few days, I always have my mask on. Their immunity is already lower. Even if they’ve a viral fever, it will have a higher impact on them.”