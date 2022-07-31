Monica Chauudhary: Now, I understand the trauma of fat shaming

Seen in shows like Apharan, Rudrakaal and film Radhe, actor Monica Chauudhary believes in going the extra mile to live up her screen characters.

The actor went on a major physical transformation for her last show. Spilling beans about the challenging task, she says, “When the role of Ela in Salt City came to me, I was extremely happy as I was offered to work with some of the finest actors including Piyush (Mishra) sir. But the twist was that I being 50 kg something was asked to add on 20 kgs to get the correct look.”

Chauudhary adds, “My character was on a healthier side and consequently was a complex soul due to the frequent body shaming instances she faces. It’s when you get to play such roles that one understands the trauma of being fat or thin shamed.”

Monica Chauudhary after gaining extra kilos for series Salt City.

After the show it was a difficult process to lose that excessive weight. “All thanks to my trainer and dietician I was able to pile on those kilos in two months and then subsequently lose in seven months. I feel janam bhar ka kha liya hai maine (laughs). But, jokes apart, there are a number of pros and cons when you take such steps like I have to live with certain things all my life — stretch marks.”

After a gruelling transformation, the Dark 7 White actor is happy with the kind of appreciation that she garnered post release. “I loved the way my character was accepted and loved by the audiences. I’m absolutely overwhelmed the she was noticed and the young girl issues could ring a bell in few households.”

Committed to leave no stone unturned for her roles, she says, “Work is happening and I am happily doing what is coming my way. Being a newbie, I came to Mumbai to fulfil a dream of becoming a recognised actor. I very well understand that if I’ll not make that extra effort and prove my mettle then I won’t be able to raise the bar as a performer. This I have imbibed from my theatre days to give my all to the craft.”

Currently, the youngster is busy with two untitled Bollywood projects and also wrapped a series Good Bad Girl that is in post-production.