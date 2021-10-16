Natasha Bharadwaj: Validation from the industry makes you feel you are doing something right

For actor Natasha Bharadwaj, portraying the role of a first-year resident doctor in the recently released web show Mumbai Diaries 26/11 wasn’t just a professional commitment, but as a personal connect as well. The reason, the actor reveals, is her mother, who is a doctor and had treated patients injured in the 26/11 attacks in 2008, the backdrop against which the show is set.

“My mom has worked in so many hospitals, I’ve been to so many of them, with her. As a kid, I’d just sit in her cabin and look at things under the microscope while she was operating on people. Her colleagues would come and talk to me. I’ve been brought up in that environment. She has treated those patients in that time of crisis,” shares Bhardwaj.

Given that the entire show is about dealing with that traumatic incident, the 24-year-knew she had to consult her mother for the role. “When the shoot started, I actually sat down and spoke to mom about a lot of things,” she shares.

And such was the impact of the real life information which she got from her mother, that Bharadwaj wondered how doctors actually do all of this. “Any doctor who says it’s their job, it’s not creepy or eerie for them, like any common person would’ve felt,” she says.

The actor is glad that the response to the show has been overwhelming, more so as it got her noticed. She stresses on how important it is to achieve that recognition in a competitive field like this.

“So many people said brilliant things, even those from the medical fraternity. They said it’s a very good show. We’ve all seen medical dramas. You don’t know if it’s the best, but something which I was extremely happy about is getting a call from actor Arjun Kapoor, he wished me on my birthday and spoke about the scenes he liked, how my character moved from one place to another, mentally and emotionally. That was so unexpected,” she gushes, adding that appreciation was much needed.

“It’s like kabhi kabhi jo aapke paas nahi hota, you keep it aside. When you get that validation from the industry, you feel like haan aap kuchh sahi kar rahe hain. That was one call which made my day,” ends Bhardwaj.