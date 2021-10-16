Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Natasha Bharadwaj: Validation from the industry makes you feel you are doing something right
web series

Natasha Bharadwaj: Validation from the industry makes you feel you are doing something right

Actor Natasha Bharadwaj talks about how her mother helped her prepare for her latest show Mumbai Diaries 26/11, and the response she has been receiving.
Actor Natasha Bharadwaj was recently seen in the web show Mumbai Diaries 26/11.
Actor Natasha Bharadwaj was recently seen in the web show Mumbai Diaries 26/11.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Copy Link
By Rishabh Suri

For actor Natasha Bharadwaj, portraying the role of a first-year resident doctor in the recently released web show Mumbai Diaries 26/11 wasn’t just a professional commitment, but as a personal connect as well. The reason, the actor reveals, is her mother, who is a doctor and had treated patients injured in the 26/11 attacks in 2008, the backdrop against which the show is set.

“My mom has worked in so many hospitals, I’ve been to so many of them, with her. As a kid, I’d just sit in her cabin and look at things under the microscope while she was operating on people. Her colleagues would come and talk to me. I’ve been brought up in that environment. She has treated those patients in that time of crisis,” shares Bhardwaj.

Given that the entire show is about dealing with that traumatic incident, the 24-year-knew she had to consult her mother for the role. “When the shoot started, I actually sat down and spoke to mom about a lot of things,” she shares.

And such was the impact of the real life information which she got from her mother, that Bharadwaj wondered how doctors actually do all of this. “Any doctor who says it’s their job, it’s not creepy or eerie for them, like any common person would’ve felt,” she says.

The actor is glad that the response to the show has been overwhelming, more so as it got her noticed. She stresses on how important it is to achieve that recognition in a competitive field like this.

“So many people said brilliant things, even those from the medical fraternity. They said it’s a very good show. We’ve all seen medical dramas. You don’t know if it’s the best, but something which I was extremely happy about is getting a call from actor Arjun Kapoor, he wished me on my birthday and spoke about the scenes he liked, how my character moved from one place to another, mentally and emotionally. That was so unexpected,” she gushes, adding that appreciation was much needed.

“It’s like kabhi kabhi jo aapke paas nahi hota, you keep it aside. When you get that validation from the industry, you feel like haan aap kuchh sahi kar rahe hain. That was one call which made my day,” ends Bhardwaj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out