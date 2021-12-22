Nawazuddin Siddiqui features in Squid Game's dalgona challenge scene, asks guard: 'Koi aur flavour milega kya?' Watch

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a crossover episode, features in the Netflix series Squid Game's dalgona candy game scene. In a new video, Nawazuddin also asked the guard a question in Hindi. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nawazuddin dropped a clip in which he is seen sitting in the room, designed similar to a playground, where the original scene was shot.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been digitally added to the scene, is seen licking the candy which has a star shape design in the middle of it. The scene starts with all the contestants participating in the game. The clip at first shows Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), Cho Sang-wo (Park Hae-soo) and Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) working on their respective candies.

Nawazuddin, who tries to get the star out, is seen looking around as the guards shoot other people. He then asked the guard, "Koi aur flavour milega kya (Can I get any other flavour)? Kesar pista, kala khatta, anything?" The popular South Korean show is about a survival game featuring people desperate to get out of debt.

Sharing the clip, Nawazuddin captioned it, “Mere saath game kyun khelte rahte hain ye @netflix_in waale… chaahte kya hain (Why do these people keep playing games with me… what do they want)???” In the clip, Nawazuddin has been numbered as contestant '000'.

Netflix also shared an edited poster featuring Nawazuddin standing among the Squid Game contestants. He stood between Abdul Ali (Anupam Tripathi) and Seong Gi-hun with a serious expression. The tag line of the poster read, "Iss baar Trivedi bhi nahi bachega (This time Trivedi will also not survive)." Trivedi is one of the characters from Nawazuddin-starrer Netflix' Sacred Games.

Last month, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about a second season at a red-carpet celebration for the show.

“I almost feel like you leave us no choice. There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world," news agency AP quoted him as saying.