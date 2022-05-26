Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Netflix launches Ilaiyaraaj's rendition of Stranger Things season 4 opening theme

Ilaiyaraaja has shared his rendition of the opening theme of popular Netflix show Stranger Things. The fourth season of the show will soon release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, as well as English.
Ilaiyaraaja will be seen in the new video for Netflix's Stranger Things.
Published on May 26, 2022 01:14 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Legendary composer, Oscar-winning musician Ilaiyaraaja has recreated the opening theme of popular Netflix show Stranger Things, for the upcoming fourth season. Netflix launched the video for the theme song early Wednesday. (Also read: Dhanush attends Ilaiyaraaja concert with sons, sings on stage with composer)

The video showcases classic Stranger Things elements and Illaiyaraja can be seen battling the rift through his powerful tunes. The series is directed and written by the Duffer Brothers. Caitlin Schneiderhan, Paul Dichter, Kate Trefry and Curtis Gwinn have also co-written the show.

The video opens with kids running towards a tent-like structure that has various games. Once they get in one, the screen shows them 'Stranger Things'. They run into a dark forest, only to see Ilaiyaraaja orchestrating a company of musicians. He is seen in his trademark white dress in the video.

Fans were impressed with the video and showered the Netflix post with appreciation and love. One of them wrote, “This is crazy!” and another commented, “Goosebumps!” One of them also requested for Tamil versions of the previous seasons and wrote, “Release previous seasons in Tamil.”

Talking about the new season, actor Sadie Sink, who plays  told Reuters, "(It) really kind of just dives deeper into some of the bigger questions that I think a lot of the fans have been asking. I think people are going to really be very satisfied with this season."

"There's always a lot of humour in the show.... The hallmark of the show is being able to bring humour to really serious and dark supernatural circumstances," actor Joe Keery, who plays Steve said.

Stranger Things became a huge hit when it first released in 2016. The show was set in the 1980s. Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 will land on Netflix on May 27. The second volume will release in July. Stranger Things 4 will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English.

