Priyanka Chopra poses with Gino and Panda, cuddles Diana on Citadel sets: 'Bring your pups to work day'. See pics

It was ‘bring your pups to work day’ on the sets of Citadel and Priyanka Chopra took all of her three dogs to the sets. The actor, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures with them from their day out.

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a bomber jacket over a black and white outfit. She had a pair of ear muffs and a pair of sunglasses. She posed with Gino and Panda in the first picture while she cuddled Diana in another one clicked inside her car. In the last photo, she is seated in a make-shift tent on the sets with Diana on her lap. She shared the pictures with the caption, “Bring-your-pups-to-work day #citadel.”

Through the post, Priyanka also revealed that the team was shooting in Hyde Park, Central London. Priyanka has been shooting for the Amazon series since earlier this year in London. The series, executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, also stars Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

Although a secrecy has been maintained regarding her role in the series, Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers had spoken about Priyanka's work and praised her. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joe said about Priyanka, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

However, they refused to give away much about Citadel. “Unfortunately, we are being very secretive with the details around the show so we won’t say any more than that but she is amazing and she’s going to be amazing in the show,” he added.

Priyanka is also gearing for the release of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. In the film, Priyanka plays the role of an older Sati. The film marks the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo. Priyanka has featured in both the trailers that have been released so far.