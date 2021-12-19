Raveena Tandon reacts to woman who criticised her Himachali accent in Aranyak, reminds her its based in fictional town

Raveena Tandon just saw the release of her debut web show, Aranyak. The show received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. Raveena has now slammed a viewer who didn't approve of the cast's accent on the show which revolves around a murder mystery set in the fictional town of Sironah.

The viewer, claiming to hail from Himachal Pradesh, wrote on Twitter, “#Arnayak gets a lot of things right other than @TandonRaveena and others trying to get the Himachali accent right! It is horrendous. Qualified to say this because of being half-Himachali and because I grew up there.”

Responding to her tweet, Raveena asked her, “Grew up in Sironha? Wow? I thought it was a fictional town.”

Directed by Vinay Vyakul, the show features Raveena as a cop named Kasturi Dogra, who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a Himalayan town. It also stars Ashutosh Rana.

Producer Sidharth Roy Kapur has already confirmed the second season. He told PTI, “The characters of Kasturi Dogra and Angad will take forward things from here. There will be Mahadev (Ashutosh Rana) as well. These three characters are the fulcrum of the show. The end of season one gave a hint to it. However, we can’t talk much about part two.”

Raveena's industry colleagues have also appreciated her performance on the show. Poonam Dhillon had written to her on Twitter, "@TandonRaveena Binge watched your very gripping web series Aranyak. Your portrayal of Kasturi is lovely - specially as a tough cop . Great to see you. All the best to the whole team of Aranyak !! Amazing work @paramspeak @ranaashutosh10 @vijaywkul @rohansippy @meghna1malik."

Shilpa Shetty, among others, had also congratulated her for her debut show. Aranyak released on December 10 on Netflix.