Regina Cassandra: Some people are derogatory when they use the word ‘south actor’

As someone, who has worked primarily in Telugu and Tamil films, the tag of south actors does bother Regina Cassandra.

The actor feels that such labels are most often than not used in a derogatory way to call actors from down south.

“Sometime they keep saying south actors and it bothers me. People don’t understand what terms to use. Some people are derogatory when they use the word ‘south actor’. Some people just and ignorant about it and just use it because they have heard it somewhere and they don’t find anything insulting about it,” Cassandra tells us.

She further says that it gets a bit irritating hearing people add the prefix of south actor before her name.

“Me being from south India if I keep hearing it all the time when talking about an actor, it makes me go like stop it. I think it is safe to say you don’t have to say south actor… just actor works,” says the actor.

Cassandra however, feels that things are changing for better now as people are getting more aware and more actors are coming out of the whole demarcation of regions and emerging as pan India actors.

“It is a new thing for me. No one has seen so many actors form down south on a pan India level. See the thing is with the whole inclusion thing happening in the entertainment industry that will change things. In a few years time things are going to be such that no one will say south actor or north actor,” the 31-year-old says.

Did she ever have such an experience in Bollywood? “Not really. Not too many rather,” she replies.

The actor herself is working in the Hindi space with her web debut Rocket Boys. She had a cameo in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa in 2019.

Talking about her web debut. “This is my first big project in Hindi. I couldn’t have asked for a better project to mark my beginnings on web. Great things take time. I think this had to happen and it happened. I am not someone who forces things to happen. I let things happen, it happened at a time I was prepared for it to happen as a performer, as an actor. I am glad that it has taken this long,” she ends.