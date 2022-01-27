Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rohan Sippy: I hope more mainstream actors, with fan following, look at OTT seriously

Film producer-director Rohan Sippy is a satisfied showrunner, whose latest show Aranyak is receiving good reviews and appreciation
Filmmaker Rohan Sippy’s web show Aranyak released recently.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 03:20 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Film producer-director Rohan Sippy is a satisfied showrunner, whose latest show Aranyak is receiving good reviews and appreciation. The mystery thriller also marked actor Raveena Tandon's web debut.

While many see the star system seeping in OTT after films, the filmmaker feels it is only for good.

“Having a star like Raveena on this medium was a positive thing. She is so mainstream, once we transported her and cast her in a new image, many people got curious and it increased the reach of the show. I hope more actors with a fan following look at OTT seriously,” says Sippy.

The one thing he believes played in the series’ favour, was the lack of nudity or vulgar language, otherwise which he believes shows on OTT employ that to grab eyeballs.

The 42-year-old, who has directed films such as Bluffmaster! and Dum Maaro Dum says, “A lot of people think OTT content can be vulgar, so a lot of people are enjoying the show (Aranyak) because we don’t have those things in it. Sex is limited, and violence is carefully handled. Because of that families can watch it, with parents, which otherwise they wouldn’t have been comfortable. People from Korea and Argentina, and not just Indians, are enjoying (the show).

Sippy also hopes that going forward, more makers realise that using unnecessary elements should not be the focus over engaging a bigger audience.

“They (audiences) don’t enjoy too graphic or violent or sexual content. There is always room for edgy content, but right now in India, 90 percent content is edgy and not mainstream. In United States of America, it’s the complete opposite, content is mostly family driven. I hope that is the biggest learning we get,” ends Sippy.

