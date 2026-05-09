Rohit Sharma teases ‘biggest entertainment debut’ on OTT. Here’s what we know so far

After bidding goodbye to the T20 format and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma is ready to step into an all-new arena: entertainment. The cricket superstar set social media abuzz on Friday evening after teasing his debut in the entertainment space with an upcoming show. Here’s everything we know so far about it.

Rohit Sharma teases his debut

While Rohit Sharma kept details of the project under wraps, the announcement was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

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On Friday, Sony Pictures Networks released a teaser hinting at Rohit’s debut in the entertainment space with a show that promises a full dose of entertainment.

The over-one-minute-forty-second teaser features Rohit interacting with fans, who excitedly cheer him on and urge him to repeat his now-iconic dialogue, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega (No one will roam in the garden).”

As the teaser unfolds, one fan after another keeps requesting Rohit to repeat the viral line. The constant demands visibly leave the cricketer increasingly frustrated, eventually prompting him to walk away in exasperation.

At one point in the promo, a visibly irritated Rohit is seen losing his cool and calling his assistant, instructing him to shut down the gardening work on his terrace at home, clearly fed up with constantly hearing references to the “garden” joke again and again.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, reacting to the overwhelming craze, Rohit quips, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya… jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga? (I said just two lines, and it went so viral… imagine what will happen when my full show airs?).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, reacting to the overwhelming craze, Rohit quips, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya… jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga? (I said just two lines, and it went so viral… imagine what will happen when my full show airs?).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The teaser ends with a bold promise from Sony Pictures, calling it “the biggest entertainment debut of the year.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teaser ends with a bold promise from Sony Pictures, calling it “the biggest entertainment debut of the year.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SonyLIV app appears to have revealed the show’s title as “The Rohit Sharma Show,” with the project listed under the “Reality” section, hinting that it might be a chat show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SonyLIV app appears to have revealed the show’s title as “The Rohit Sharma Show,” with the project listed under the “Reality” section, hinting that it might be a chat show. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans get excited {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans get excited {{/usCountry}}

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While Rohit kept details of the project under wraps, the announcement was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many eagerly waiting to see the former India captain take on a brand-new role beyond the cricket field.

“Crazy Excited… or please Garden me Mat Vo,” one social media user wrote, with another writing, “Whatttttt cant wait.”

“Super dooper excited,” one mentioned. One commented, “Can't wait so excited”. One social media user shared, “All things are temporary but garden things are permanent”. One mentioned, “Ohh myyy gawdddd”.

Meanwhile, Rohit, who is part of the Mumbai Indians squad, had missed five games during IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury. He returned to the field earlier this month for a clash against Lucknow Super Giants, and smashed 84 in a daunting 229-run chase.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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