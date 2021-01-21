Sameeksha Gaur: Coming from Hindi belt gives me an edge
This pandemic-hit year has been a tough one for mankind but for some it came as a blessing in disguise. Actor Sameeksha Gaur, who hails from Kasganj, Bareilly, feels blessed that it fetched her the role of slain poetess Madhumita Shukla in the web series ‘The Prayag Raj’, which she shot for in Lucknow.
“I utilised the entire lockdown preparing myself to play a poetess which was very challenging for me. I lost eight kg for the role and since I have long hair so I had to wear a wig. Unfortunately, after her murder, most of her videos have been deleted from the Internet so it was tough for me to really study her.”
In 2019, Gaur met with an accident which kept her out of work. “I got 22 stitches and the entire year was wasted. Then came the lockdown which was tough for everyone. But then director Anish Sharon Khan contacted me over Facebook and offered me the role.”
Before that she has shot for film ‘Why Cheat India’ in Lucknow. “I played second lead opposite Manoj Sharma in the Imran Hashmi starrer. I also did the film ‘Chase: No Mercy to Crime’ and short film ‘One Man World’.”
Describing her acting journey, she said, “I was into dancing but I am not trained. In my school days, I was a state winner at a competition held at Taj Mahostav. Many years later I met a guy who was also in that competition. He told me that he had come in third in that contest yet does well in Mumbai and what am I doing at home despite being a winner? That was my turning point.”
She convinced her parents to send her to Mumbai for further dance training. “I took admission in Remo (D’Souza) Sir’s academy but my heart was set on acting. So, I started giving auditions and got selected in the film ‘Chal Bhaag’ that had Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Misra. Then I did TV serial ‘Laxmi’ and then mini-series ‘Untouchables’.
Being from the Hindi-speaking belt has been an advantage for her. “Coming from this belt gives me an edge. I guess, due to my language and dialogue delivery they were convinced that I will be able to justify my characters,” she said.
