IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sameeksha Gaur: Coming from Hindi belt gives me an edge
Actor Sameeksha Gaur during her visit to Lucknow for shoot of OTT series ‘The Prayag Raj’ (Sourced)
Actor Sameeksha Gaur during her visit to Lucknow for shoot of OTT series ‘The Prayag Raj’ (Sourced)
web series

Sameeksha Gaur: Coming from Hindi belt gives me an edge

This pandemic-hit year has been a tough one for mankind but for some it came as a blessing in disguise. Actor Sameeksha Gaur feels blessed that it fetched her the role of slain poetess Madhumita Shukla in the web series ‘The Prayag Raj’, which she shot for in Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:43 PM IST

This pandemic-hit year has been a tough one for mankind but for some it came as a blessing in disguise. Actor Sameeksha Gaur, who hails from Kasganj, Bareilly, feels blessed that it fetched her the role of slain poetess Madhumita Shukla in the web series ‘The Prayag Raj’, which she shot for in Lucknow.

“I utilised the entire lockdown preparing myself to play a poetess which was very challenging for me. I lost eight kg for the role and since I have long hair so I had to wear a wig. Unfortunately, after her murder, most of her videos have been deleted from the Internet so it was tough for me to really study her.”

In 2019, Gaur met with an accident which kept her out of work. “I got 22 stitches and the entire year was wasted. Then came the lockdown which was tough for everyone. But then director Anish Sharon Khan contacted me over Facebook and offered me the role.”

Before that she has shot for film ‘Why Cheat India’ in Lucknow. “I played second lead opposite Manoj Sharma in the Imran Hashmi starrer. I also did the film ‘Chase: No Mercy to Crime’ and short film ‘One Man World’.”

Describing her acting journey, she said, “I was into dancing but I am not trained. In my school days, I was a state winner at a competition held at Taj Mahostav. Many years later I met a guy who was also in that competition. He told me that he had come in third in that contest yet does well in Mumbai and what am I doing at home despite being a winner? That was my turning point.”

She convinced her parents to send her to Mumbai for further dance training. “I took admission in Remo (D’Souza) Sir’s academy but my heart was set on acting. So, I started giving auditions and got selected in the film ‘Chal Bhaag’ that had Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Misra. Then I did TV serial ‘Laxmi’ and then mini-series ‘Untouchables’.

Being from the Hindi-speaking belt has been an advantage for her. “Coming from this belt gives me an edge. I guess, due to my language and dialogue delivery they were convinced that I will be able to justify my characters,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Actor Sameeksha Gaur during her visit to Lucknow for shoot of OTT series ‘The Prayag Raj’ (Sourced)
Actor Sameeksha Gaur during her visit to Lucknow for shoot of OTT series ‘The Prayag Raj’ (Sourced)
web series

Sameeksha Gaur: Coming from Hindi belt gives me an edge

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:43 PM IST
This pandemic-hit year has been a tough one for mankind but for some it came as a blessing in disguise. Actor Sameeksha Gaur feels blessed that it fetched her the role of slain poetess Madhumita Shukla in the web series ‘The Prayag Raj’, which she shot for in Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumeet is glad that the OTT boom has given audiences some very good stories.
Sumeet is glad that the OTT boom has given audiences some very good stories.
web series

Sumeet Vyas: You do some projects for love and some for money

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The actor talks about why actors feel insecure and can’t turn down roles, and why he feels the need to slow down a bit and do roles that he loves this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
web series

Amid Tandav row, BJP MP Vinod Sonkar demands action against makers of Mirzapur

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Amid the controversy on Tandav, BJP Secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Sonkar, has demanded action on the makers of the Mirzapur web series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
web series

Tandav row: Two scenes axed as fresh FIRs are filed, here are details of cuts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
At least two scenes have been removed from the controversial web series, Tandav, and a conversation has been trimmed. Details inside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in Tandav. Multiple police cases have been filed against him and other crew members of the show.
web series

Tandav row: UP Police reaches Mumbai to investigate case

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Officers of the Uttar Pradesh Police have reached Mumbai to investigate the case and controversy surrounding Amazon Prime web series Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Tandav creator says changes will be implemented to controversial scenes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Changes will be made to Tandav, after the web series was embroiled in a controversy surrounding certain scenes. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has issued a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta starred in web series, Masaba Masaba.
Masaba Gupta starred in web series, Masaba Masaba.
web series

Masaba Gupta: I thought you have to be certain height, skin colour to be a star

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:28 PM IST
A known and established name in the fashion world, Masaba Gupta tried her hands with acting last year with great results
READ FULL STORY
Close
Geetanjali Kulkarni recently appeared in Gullak.
Geetanjali Kulkarni recently appeared in Gullak.
web series

Geetanjali Kulkarni: People identify more with slice-of-life shows

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Actor Geetanjali Kulkarni, best known for Lucknow-based show ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and slice-of-life comedy ‘Gullak’, said this is a great phase for actors of all age groups. She has multiple projects lined up ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays a Chanakya-like character in Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan plays a Chanakya-like character in Tandav.
web series

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar offers update after unconditional apology

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • The Tandav team is having further dialogue with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the complaints that have been filed against the show, creator Ali Abbas Zafar has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mirzapur 2 released last year.
Mirzapur 2 released last year.
web series

After Tandav, FIR against Mirzapur for 'hurting sentiments, abusive content'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:27 AM IST
An FIR has been filed against the makers of Mirzapur for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, showing abusive content and illicit relations and spoiling the image of the town in UP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan has Prime Ministerial ambitions in Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan has Prime Ministerial ambitions in Tandav.
web series

Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif's show

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • The Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav has been at the centre of a controversy after it was alleged that certain scenes are offensive to certain communities. Here's everything you need to know about what happened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar apologises on behalf of cast & crew in statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar has issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of the Amazon web series, after an FIR was lodged against several people involved in the show for hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Radhika Apte’s recent release was the film A Call to Spy.
Actor Radhika Apte’s recent release was the film A Call to Spy.
web series

Radhika Apte: I don’t think I took any risk by taking up OTT projects

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Actor Radhika Apte talks about how she feels being declared ‘Queen of OTT’ according to an IIHB report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Criminal Justice season two and The Relationship Manager both have domestic violence as a part of their stories.
Criminal Justice season two and The Relationship Manager both have domestic violence as a part of their stories.
web series

Criminal Justice, The Relationship Manager: Domestic violence on OTT radar

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:14 PM IST
A lot of web shows and films of late have took up domestic violence as the central point of the narrative. We talk to makers and actors about the reason behind it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Grover, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia in Tandav.
Sunil Grover, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia in Tandav.
web series

'Tandav is a work of fiction, it's a piece of entertainment first': Sunil Grover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Sunil Grover has insisted that Tandav is a work of fiction, and that it was shot before many of the incidents it shows transpired in real life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP