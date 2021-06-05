Shweta Tripathi urges youngsters to look out and care for the elderly’s mental health in pandemic

The pandemic brought the world down on its knees, and apart from health and economical implications, it has also had a very big impact on the mental health of many. Besides taking care of our own mental well being, actor Shweta Tripathi urges the younger generation to ensure that the mental health of the elderly is also paid heed to.

“It’s common for our older generation them to lack knowledge of mental health and that’s why I urge my young fans to come to their rescue, take notice, and care for them,” says Tripathi, suggesting that we can do so by “engaging them in more activities, spending quality time with them, promoting exercises, and cutting down on their consumption of (negative) news”.

Considering that the older generation, especially in these trying times, could be at “risk of developing mental illnesses such as anxiety or depression”, the Mirzapur actor adds that it’s all the more imperative to look out for any such signs and seek help, if needed.

Tripathi further shares that not just elderly in your own house but youngsters need to come forward and help other senior citizens, too.

“We can help out our lonely elderly neighbours by taking responsibility for cleaning their house at least once in a week or delivering them cooked food. It’s not necessary to do something huge, even a minor gesture of kindness and help will do magic for them. Don’t feel shy o come forward and help the elderly in whatever capacity you can,” says the actor.

She also stresses to show compassion and offer a helping hand to the underprivileged section of the society.

“A small gesture like sending evening tea to society watchman from each house daily will appreciate the morale of lesser privileged in this difficult time. It’s very important for the community to hold each others hands as all of us going through this situation together. Let’s make it a better world by helping each other out. There are so many daily wage workers, vegetable vendors... let’s not bargain with them. In fact, give them bit more in terms of donation. Let’s do our bit, let’s think of others how we can help them out,” concludes Tripathi.