Sonarika Bhadoria: Turned down web shows earlier as it’s mostly been about gangsters in a rural setting

Actor Sonarika Bhadoria rose to fame with the TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev where she played Goddess Parvati and later dabbled in films down south. Next on the 29-year-old’s radar is web series. Ask her why she feels the need to make her debut on a new medium at this time and Bhadoria says, “A lot of offers came (for web shows) before this, but none of the subjects made sense to me. This one did, though I can’t talk much about it. Indian content has some really good shows, but a lot of them are on gangsters or based in rural India and I just didn’t see myself in that setting. This one (her debut) is on a lighthearted subject, something that viewers haven’t seen before.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The web reaching its saturation point with similar content is something many actors have voiced out in the past, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently said that he won’t take up any more OTT shows. Bhadoria echoes the same sentiment and adds how bold scenes and abusive languages have become a mainstay on OTT. “I didn’t want to be a part of this trend, and have tried doing something a little different,” explains Jadoogadu (2015) actor, whose web show recently went on floors.

Bhadoria has been a part of the industry for a decade now, but she feels she is yet to get her due as an actor, despite trying her hand at most of the mediums. “In all honesty, I have not gotten my due yet. I would say it has been a satisfactory journey in the sense that I have evolved and grown as a person while learning a lot as an actor. But I still haven’t got my due. I still have to work towards improving myself every day,” she concludes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}