Tamannaah: Predominant work in South cinema hasn’t stopped me from reaching out to entire country

While the discussion over web vs theatrical, as well as Hindi vs regional film, continue to heat up, Tamannaah Bhatia is someone, who has worked on all of the above. Her stint so far on OTT has been a rewarding one. She has been a part of the OTT show November Story, and lined up next is Plan A Plan B opposite Riteish Deshmukh.

The actor, who has been listed among the top 10 favourite OTT stars from south twice by Ormax, says the medium has helped her gain new fans.

“Coming on that list is extremely encouraging for an artiste like me because it helps me break barriers of geography. Maybe I have done predominant work in the south, but it hasn’t stopped me from reaching out to the entire country,” says the 32-year-old.

Having been a part of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which is often credited for blurring the boundaries between regional and Hindi cinema, Bhatia says, “Baahubali had that reach which put India out there in front of the world. It got us global recognition. It was encouraging. If you feel motivated and your work is being praised, you want to do more of it.”

She adds, “Last year, November Story was released, which was my first Tamil show. It got such genuine response. It was later dubbed in Hindi, resulting in much larger Hindi audience connecting with it.”

The actor refers to her upcoming body of work, Ghani, a boxing sports drama, to prove that she is in the mood to experiment. “My forte has been metamorphosising. Now is a great time for actors to explore their true potential. The platform doesn’t matter as much as the quality of content. It’s not even about where you started off or how long ago it was. It can even be an Insta post, the shortest possible format, but it’s a lovely time to do literally whatever your heart wants,” she wraps up.