Things are now moving in right direction: Shashi Bhushan Chaturvedi

Bhartendu Natya Akademi, Lucknow alumni Shashi Bhushan Chaturvedi feels he has finally arrived on the scene with the recent release of web-series including Raktanchal and Beehad Ka Baagi. Both of which were released during the pandemic, and the phase turned out to be the best in his career since he started with the theatre 23 years back in his hometown, Orai.

“Pandemic has been a very tough time for everyone. But, in the same phase, my debut OTT debut series Raktanchal released and was a big hit. My film Taanashah came-up as a web-series Beehad... and got huge success. So, in a way, it was a blessing in disguise for me as the audience along the people in the industry started recognising me,” he said.

The actor is happy for family back in hometown. “They were all happy that I’m following my passion but had no answers for people’s inquisitive questions like karta kya hai? With these shows watched by over 200 million viewers, those people now have their answers. I am happy to find my small space in the league.”

Shashi comes from a village near Orai. “I did my post-graduation in Hindi literature and in that period saw some plays and got interested. I joined IPTA wing of Orai and started doing plays in 1997. Then I met actor (late) Jugal Kishor and he suggested me to join BNA. In 2003, I came to Lucknow and got admission.”

Thereafter he started doing plays and it was then cinematographer turned debutant director Mazhar Kamran offered him film Mohandas. “It did not release for three years. Meanwhile, I came to Mumbai and with my BNA senior Avneesh Mishra co-founded Rangshila Theatre group where we continued doing plays that has kept me floating in this field and city.”

He was seen in Badlapur Boys that was based on the game of kabaddi and Anna (2016) biopic on Anna Hazare. “Then Ritam Srivastava offered me his debut film Taanashah where I played dreaded baagi Dadua’s brother followed by a strong negative role in Raktanchal. We were shooting its second season in Varanasi when everything went on hold due to rise in Covid cases.”

The actor shared that he is doing another film along with a web-series that are expected to begin when shoots are freshly scheduled now. “On acting front, things are now moving in right direction. In unlock phase, we staged three plays in Prithvi Theatre and it was great to perform in front of live audience after a big gap. Hope things improve quickly, and theatre and shooting come back on track,” he added.

