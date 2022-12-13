Urvi Singh: My braces helped me get my big break

Lucknow girl and Kota Factory actor Urvi Singh says that she has been lucky to be at the right place at the right time. Her hailing from the Hindi belt and other factors worked in her favour.

After completing Class VIII from Stella Maris, she moved to Mumbai and got into the grind of auditions. Her first advertisement never saw the light of the day and for teeth correction, she had put on braces which were hampering her prospects but they eventually helped her get the role.

w“I was giving a lot of auditions but my braces were a deterrent. During Kota... auditions, they were looking for a simple and studious girl. My braces and zero-power specs that I had bought style marne ke liye, perfectly suited my character and I bagged the role of Meenal that gave me an identity in the industry.”

Then her language came handy. “When we were having a workshop for Crushed, I was shooting for a song so I could not attend it but due to my command over Hindi, the makers allowed me a break from the workshop. Playing a Lucknow girl was an added advantage for me as till date I speak the local language. Hailing from the Hindi belt has always been an advantage for me and makers acknowledge my diction and dialect.”

The actor has featured in multiple musical videos and has a web-series and a film in her kitty. “I have turned 20 and I am getting to do teen-based roles of students and mature characters as well. At my age, I have a big range to offer which is an advantage for makers as well. I am hungry to do everything.”

She is currently in final year of BCom. Back in Lucknow, she has been a national-level junior lawn tennis player but it took a backseat since she left for Mumbai. Urvi has been part of TV show Humari Bahu Silk as well.

“Since season two of Kota... started, I had to take that up. Then both seasons of Crushed happened. It’s a big advantage to be a part of a season-based show. Wherever I move people know me with my character’s name. The disadvantage is that you start getting similar offers but thankfully in both shows I play a student, though the characters are poles apart.”