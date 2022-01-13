Web gives us a vast expanse to spread our wings: Jameel Khan

Actor Jameel Khan remains unfazed with his first ever best actor award (comedy) in web for the year 2021.

“Awards do bring along a lot of excitement and exhilaration for all actors including me. But audiences’ rave reviews, that made Gullak such a hit, were no less than an award for me. The series will see its third season this year and hopefully many more to follow because the viewers have been so upbeat about the story of a common household. Bahut pyaar diya public ne and we as a team owe this to them,” says the Gangs of Wasseypur and Baby actor.

Khan was in the UK shooting for his next when the new strain started to spread.

“We were shooting for Ganapath at various locations when we got to know about the new wave. We were supposed to be there till first week of January but all went on hold. Things there were getting out of hand and back in India too situation was changing rapidly. After being on hold and clueless for days, I reached Mumbai. My mother-in-law, who stays with us, had undergone a major surgery so it was a very tricky situation for me as whether to go home or stay elsewhere. But, after being tested negative twice, I finally was home, ” he says.

The UPite feels blessed that good projects are coming his way. “I am among those actors who will not go around asking for work...mujhse hota hi nahi hai! So, whatever work reaches me is on its own or offered by my friends and acquaintances. I am truly considerate towards my friends specially those who are trying to make mark in the industry. Because, I too have gone through that phase where if there is no right support then a person tends to lose the plot,” he adds.

The versatile actor says, “This is a favourable time when so much work is happening on OTT as well. I remember when we did first season of Gullak things were so different but since last two-three years OTT has changed the scene for us all. I being a performance driven actor I need a canvas to act and web does give us that vast expanse to spread our wings.”

Khan has shot extensively in UP last year and hopes to come back soon. “Lucknow is my city and I miss being there almost every day. Sab theek ho jaye phir jaldi hi aaunga mei wahan...,” he signs off.