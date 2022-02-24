Why Tahir Raj Bhasin feels that an actor can be both a film star and OTT star today

He may have started his career with films, but Tahir Raj Bhasin has quickly realised the significance of the OTTs in the entertainment space and has been dabbling consistently with both mediums.

The ’83 (2021) actor believes that the times when people didn’t take OTTs seriously are long gone.

“I think the change was that began in the West,” notes Bhasin, who recently starred in web projects like Loop Lapeta, Ranjish Hi Sahi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

The 34-year-old further explains, “When you have icons like Brad Pitt, Al Pacino and Ryan Gosling working on OTTs, that’s a sign. The distinctions have started to blur. It happened a few years ago in the West and it is happening now in India. I definitely feel that the pandemic has been a catalyst for what perhaps would have taken 7 years to happen here.”

Bhasin shares that what he enjoys most about the current time in the entertainment world is the how it is becoming one and there are no boundaries anymore.

“You can now be both, you can be a film star and an OTT star. A few years ago this was unthinkable. There were TV actors and film actors and it was a clear distinction. You could either be one, not both. But now an actor from OTT can be a film star and vice versa. We have also got the same technicians working,” he adds.

With so much on offer on so many different platforms, there is one lingering concern, what happens to quality and what does one do for quality control?

“I know at least four A-list directors, who are doing work in the web space in 2022. That means the quality does not go down on OTT. It is not about kaun sa actor kaha parr hai but can you retain the quality of good OTT content. And the answer is yes,” he ends.