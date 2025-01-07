Winners of 2025 Korea First Brand Awards: Kim Tae Ri, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun secure best actor tags. See full list
Actors Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Kim Tae Ri, Jim Ji Won and Jung Hae In emerged as winners at the 2025 Korea First Brand Awards on January 7.
The annual Korea First Brand Awards returned to Korea this past year. As always, consumer surveys and experts shortlist the front-running brands that consumers loved this past year. On January 7, the official X profile of the awards ceremony revealed the full winners list. The 2025 Korea First Brand Awards surveys were also conducted in Vietnam this year.
South Korean actors Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Kim Go Eun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Tae Ri and Jung Hae In won big across acting categories. Meanwhile, aespa's Karina and Lim Young Woong rose to the top with multiple winning titles across music categories. Check out the winners list of this year's ceremony.
2025 Korea First Brand Awards winners
In KOREA
- Acting Categories
- Rookie Actor: Baek Seo Hoo
- Rookie Actress: Chae Won Bin
- Scene-stealer Actor: Kim Sung Kyun
- Scene-stealer Actress: Moon Geun Young
- Rising Actor: Bae Hyeon Seong
- Rising Actress: Park So Jin
- Actor - Hot Trend: Kang Hoon
- Actress - Hot Trend: Roh Yoon Seo
- Idol Actor: Park Ji Hoon
- Idol Actress: Seunghee
- OTT Actor: Kim Sung Cheol
- OTT Actress: Go Min Si
- Film Actor: Koo Kyo Hwan
- Film Actress: Kim Go Eun
- Drama Actor: Jung Hae In
- Drama Actress: Kim Tae Ri
2. Singers
- Rookie Male Idol: NCT WISH
- Rookie Female Idol: UNIS
- Rising Male Idol: PLAVE
- Rising Female Idol: FIFTY FIFTY
- Band: DAY6
- Male Vocalist: Changsub
- Female Vocalist: Sunwoo Jung A
- Male Solo Artist: Lim Young Woong
- Female Solo Artist: aespa's Karina
- Male Idol: ZEROBASEONE
- Female Idol: aespa
3. Entertainers
- Male Idol Variety Star: GOT7's BamBam
- Female Idol Variety Star: aespa's Karina
- Male Entertainer: Defconn
- Female Entertainer: Lee Eun Ji
- Male Multi-Entertainer: DEX
- Female Multi-Entertainer: Ra Mi Ran
- Male Variety Show Star: Jun Hyun Moo
- Female Variety Show Star: Hong Jin Kyung
- Sports Entertainer: Kim Jun Ho
- Male Celebrity YouTuber: Daesung (ZIP_DS)
- Female Celebrity YouTuber: Hyeri (I am Lee Hyeri)
- Male Commercial Model: Lim Young Woong
- Female Commercial Model: NewJeans
- Chef: Baek Jong Won
- Male Hot Icon: Na Young Suk
- Female Hot Icon: Gabee
- esports: League of Legends
- MaleRadio DJ: Lee Moon Se 9 ("Hello, this is Lee Moon Se")
- FemaleRadio DJ: Joo Hyun Young ("Joo Hyun Young at 12 o'clock")
- Male Comedian: Hwang Jae Sung
- Female Comedian: Lee Su Ji
- Male Web Variety Program MC: Changsub ("Changing Majors")
- Female Web Variety Program MC: Jihyo ("Tenant")
4. Variety Programs
- OTT Variety Program: Culinary Class Wars
- Music Variety Program: Seasons
- Travel Variety Program: Europe Outside Your Tent
- Educational Variety Program: upGRADE you: The Teachers
- Criminal Variety Program: Brave Detectives 4
- Cooking Variety Program: Fresh Off the Sea
In VIETNAM
- Male Rookie Idol: ARrC
- Female Rookie Idol: BABYMONSTER
- Male Idol: TEMPEST
- Female Idol: aespa
- Vocalist: Taeyeon
- Male Solo Artist: BTS' Jin
- Female Solo Artist: BLACKPINK's Rose
- Variety Show: Running Man
- Character: Larva
- Actor: Kim Soo Hyun
- Actress: Kim Ji Won
