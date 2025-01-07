Winners of 2025 Korea First Brand Awards: Kim Tae Ri, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun secure best actor tags. See full list

The annual Korea First Brand Awards returned to Korea this past year. As always, consumer surveys and experts shortlist the front-running brands that consumers loved this past year. On January 7, the official X profile of the awards ceremony revealed the full winners list. The 2025 Korea First Brand Awards surveys were also conducted in Vietnam this year. Actors Kim Tae Ri, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Go Eun won big across drama/TV film categories at the 2025 Korea First Brand Awards on January 7, 2025.(Instagram)

South Korean actors Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Kim Go Eun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Tae Ri and Jung Hae In won big across acting categories. Meanwhile, aespa's Karina and Lim Young Woong rose to the top with multiple winning titles across music categories. Check out the winners list of this year's ceremony.

Also read | When the Phone Rings dating rumours addressed: Yoo Yeon Seok sets the record straight on Chae Soo Bin chemistry

2025 Korea First Brand Awards winners

In KOREA

Acting Categories

Rookie Actor: Baek Seo Hoo

Baek Seo Hoo Rookie Actress: Chae Won Bin

Chae Won Bin Scene-stealer Actor: Kim Sung Kyun

Kim Sung Kyun Scene-stealer Actress: Moon Geun Young

Moon Geun Young Rising Actor: Bae Hyeon Seong

Bae Hyeon Seong Rising Actress: Park So Jin

Park So Jin Actor - Hot Trend: Kang Hoon

Kang Hoon Actress - Hot Trend: Roh Yoon Seo

Roh Yoon Seo Idol Actor: Park Ji Hoon

Park Ji Hoon Idol Actress: Seunghee

Seunghee OTT Actor: Kim Sung Cheol

Kim Sung Cheol OTT Actress: Go Min Si

Go Min Si Film Actor: Koo Kyo Hwan

Koo Kyo Hwan Film Actress: Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun Drama Actor: Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In Drama Actress: Kim Tae Ri

2. Singers

Rookie Male Idol: NCT WISH

NCT WISH Rookie Female Idol: UNIS

UNIS Rising Male Idol: PLAVE

PLAVE Rising Female Idol: FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY Band: DAY6

DAY6 Male Vocalist: Changsub

Changsub Female Vocalist: Sunwoo Jung A

Sunwoo Jung A Male Solo Artist: Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong Female Solo Artist: aespa's Karina

aespa's Karina Male Idol: ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE Female Idol: aespa

Also read | Real-life K-drama couple becomes EXO Baekhyun's neighbours with record luxury villa deal in celeb-loved UN Village

3. Entertainers

Male Idol Variety Star: GOT7's BamBam

GOT7's BamBam Female Idol Variety Star: aespa's Karina

aespa's Karina Male Entertainer: Defconn

Defconn Female Entertainer: Lee Eun Ji

Lee Eun Ji Male Multi-Entertainer: DEX

DEX Female Multi-Entertainer: Ra Mi Ran

Ra Mi Ran Male Variety Show Star: Jun Hyun Moo

Jun Hyun Moo Female Variety Show Star: Hong Jin Kyung

Hong Jin Kyung Sports Entertainer: Kim Jun Ho

Kim Jun Ho Male Celebrity YouTuber: Daesung (ZIP_DS)

Daesung (ZIP_DS) Female Celebrity YouTuber: Hyeri (I am Lee Hyeri)

Hyeri (I am Lee Hyeri) Male Commercial Model: Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong Female Commercial Model: NewJeans

NewJeans Chef: Baek Jong Won

Baek Jong Won Male Hot Icon: Na Young Suk

Na Young Suk Female Hot Icon: Gabee

Gabee esports: League of Legends

League of Legends MaleRadio DJ: Lee Moon Se 9 ("Hello, this is Lee Moon Se")

Lee Moon Se 9 ("Hello, this is Lee Moon Se") FemaleRadio DJ: Joo Hyun Young ("Joo Hyun Young at 12 o'clock")

Joo Hyun Young ("Joo Hyun Young at 12 o'clock") Male Comedian: Hwang Jae Sung

Hwang Jae Sung Female Comedian: Lee Su Ji

Lee Su Ji Male Web Variety Program MC: Changsub ("Changing Majors")

Changsub ("Changing Majors") Female Web Variety Program MC: Jihyo ("Tenant")

4. Variety Programs

OTT Variety Program: Culinary Class Wars

Culinary Class Wars Music Variety Program: Seasons

Seasons Travel Variety Program: Europe Outside Your Tent

Europe Outside Your Tent Educational Variety Program: upGRADE you: The Teachers

upGRADE you: The Teachers Criminal Variety Program: Brave Detectives 4

Brave Detectives 4 Cooking Variety Program: Fresh Off the Sea

In VIETNAM