‘Workaholic’ Jim Sarbh says he enjoyed the pandemic-induced break from projects

Jim Sarbh’s sole release during the pandemic was Taish in 2020. Apart from that, the actor was missing from the screen, until Rocket Boys that released recently. Talking about this gap in his career, Sarbh say it was most definitely pandemic-induced.

“The pandemic did mess with my schedule, that is why you didn’t get to see me as much as I would have liked. There was a film that I was supposed to do and it got pushed... Rocket Boys was supposed to start and finish much earlier than it did. Everything has been dragging on for a while. Since Taish, there was nothing new for me,” he says.

Sarbh admits that it also did get to a point where it was frustrating. “Only because we would get into a nice rhythm and then we would have to stop. That was a difficult part,” he adds.

But barring the aspect of work getting hampered, the actor quite enjoyed the break that he got in this pandemic.

He tells us, “Because I had enough money and nobody in my family or close friend had any disastrous experience, I f***ing loved it. I had time off. I didn’t have to work. I normally become a workaholic otherwise. I just keep going like yes, yes, yes to everything. And then later I realise why I did I have to say yes to so much work. Even now I am like I don’t want to work because I have got used to having three-four moths breaks. I want three-four months off now.”

Another reason why he liked having that time off was because it gave him a breather as he invests a lot of time and energy prepping for films not just shooting.

“In general I loved having the time off. I like to prep hard, I like to rehearse intensely. Even though I shot for only 70 days last year for Rocket Boys it felt like the whole year was about the show because I invested so much time prepping , doing workshops,” he ends.