Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai to return for season 2, confirms channel after decision to replace it with Kaun Banega Crorepati

TV show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is set to go off air to make way for Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on August 16. However, the channel have now confirmed that the show will return with its second season soon.

The channel shared a still from the show featuring Randeep Rai as Sameer Maheshwari and Ashi Singh as Naina Agarwal with the caption, “Picture abhi baaki hai.... #NostalgiaofYUDKBH #Samaina.”

The channel said in official statement, “Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai which took us all back to our 90s giving us the nostalgic feels will be back. Kyuki..Picture abhi baaki hai.”

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is a coming of age romantic drama, set in the 90s. The viewers of the show reportedly began an online petition requesting the channel to not replace it with KBC.

Expressing disappointment on the show going off air, Randeep told IWMBuzz.com in an interview, “There are mixed emotions about what is happening. First of all, I was shocked to hear this. I was not sure of the news, and when I heard it, I could not believe it. Everything was going so well for the show. I have never counted the TRPs. The TRP has gone up and come down over the last few months. Apart from TRP, everything was so smooth. And when I heard of it, I felt that everything good has to come to an end.”

His co-star Ashi told the portal, “There are so many things that I want to tell the fans of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. We all know that they are very emotionally attached to the show. I could not control my tears when I got the news. I could not speak to anyone after that. I will soon get in touch with the fans. I know they are so attached to the show. Having said this, the show had to end at some point of time”

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:58 IST