CES partners with EARTHDAY.ORG, Kabadiwalla Connect to handle battery e-waste

Friday, Apr 19, 2024
PTI |
Apr 19, 2024 03:20 PM IST

New Delhi, Energy advisory company Customized Energy Solutions on Friday said it has collaborated with EARTHDAY.ORG and Kabadiwalla Connect to handle battery e-waste in the country.

This partnership is expected to make a significant contribution to the clean-up initiative and waste management model by identifying used batteries and related e-wastes for effective segregation and recycling, a statement said.

EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, and is working closely with more than 150,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for the planet.

Kabadiwalla Connect is a waste management company that provides decentralised waste collection and processing solutions for cities in the developing world.

An important aspect of this initiative is to promote proper segregation and repurposing of collected plastic waste by the waste handlers and other partners in the waste management supply chain, it stated.

"As a responsible corporate working together with industries on enabling sustainable processes and circular economy, we acknowledge the local collection and segregation of battery waste for recycling and reuse of extracted battery materials," said Ashok Thakur, Director at Customized Energy Solutions Europe BV.

According to various market estimates, India generates more than 50,000 tons of lithium-ion battery waste every year.

CES is working with the EARTHDAY.ORG on imparting technical knowhow and training on battery waste segregation and sustainable recycling among waste handlers and other stakeholders in the waste management chain.

Karuna Singh, EARTHDAY.ORG Regional Director of Asia said the global theme for Earth Day 2024 is 'Planet vs. Plastics', and called for an end to plastics, fostering the development of affordable and readily available biodegradable alternatives. "Our partnership with CES, Kabadiwalla Connect and Surf Turf will play a crucial role in achieving these goals," Singh said.

Established in 1998, CES is an energy advisory, software, and services company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally.

CES is also a third-party asset manager of more than 13,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States, Ontario, Canada, and Guam. It empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

