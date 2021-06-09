MP’s Buxwaha region may lose over 200,000 trees to diamond mine

A diamond mine in Madhya Pradesh’s Buxwaha region will involve felling of at least 200,000 trees, and diversion of 382 ha of forest land, if permitted by the Union environment ministry.

According to documents available on environment ministry’s Parivesh website, mining in the Bunder diamond block will lead to loss of ecosystem services and habitat fragmentation worth ₹73 crore but could gain economic benefits of an estimated ₹38,671 crore. Environmental experts have slammed the cost-benefit analysis submitted by Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL).

The justification for locating the mine in the forest area is that based on exploration, there is proof of availability of diamonds and hence, the project is site-specific. Recent communications between the environment ministry and MP forest department, seen by HT, suggests there is confusion on whether the state has given its final nod to the mine. In a letter dated March 2, 2021, to principal secretary, forests MP, ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) stated that the forest department has informed it that the recommendation of the MP government was uploaded by mistake.

Again, on April 12, the ministry’s forest conservation division raised several queries regarding the project. For example, the proposal suggests 24.96 ha forest land for crushing and processing plant, infrastructure and parking area. These are not site-specific activities and hence the ministry has sought an explanation on why they should be located on forest land. In a letter dated April 13, ministry has asked its regional office in Bhopal to inspect the forest area that will have to be diverted for the mine and the sites where compensatory afforestation can take place in lieu of forest loss.

HT had written to EMIL on Monday seeking a response on the loss of 200,000 trees but didn’t receive a response till Wednesday.

EMIL, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, says on its website: “The project has been explored by M/s Rio Tinto Exploration India Private Limited (one of the largest mining company in the world). The estimated resources in the block is around 53.70 Million Tonne of Kimberlite Ore containing about 34 Million Carats of rough Diamonds. EMIL plans to develop a fully mechanised opencast mine and state-of-the-art processing plant for recovery of diamonds with an investment of around INR 2,500 cr. The project once operational have the potential to become one of the largest Diamond mine in the Asian region.”

“This proposal comes on the heels of a global slowdown in demand for diamonds. It has been argued that this is one of the reasons why Rio Tinto withdrew from Bunder in 2017. This context has no bearing on how the application for forest diversion has been presented. The only justification for damaging ecologically important forests is that the Madhya Pradesh government issued a tender and the company won the bid. There is no discussion on whether any alternatives were considered disclosing which is a legal requirement. The comparative cost benefit analysis of the project uses a flawed matrix to underplay the loss of ecology and pit it against the speculative profits from the sale of diamonds. They may be legally admissible, but cannot buy social legitimacy or climate ethics for the project,” said Kanchi Kohli, legal researcher at Centre for Policy Research.

There are various petitions and movements on social media against the likely ecological impact of the mine. Satyam Srivastava, director at Society of Rural Urban and Tribal Initiative, who belongs to the Buxwaha region said: “This issue is very complex. It is emotive because a very large number of trees is involved. There is resistance among young people from the environmental point of view. My fear is that there are political aspects also and that other large mining conglomerates are eyeing this patch. There have been other contentious projects like the Ken Betwa river linking project which involves submergence of large forest area but we didn’t see this scale of opposition.”

Environment ministry’s forest advisory committee members did not respond to HT’s queries. One of them who did not wish to be named said all the information on the project is on Parivesh website.